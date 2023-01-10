Port of Spain shopping taking a beating

Covid-19 has greatly changed the retail landscape, and many store-owners believe that the sector is dead.
The Express Business spoke to several store-owners in downtown Port of Spain last week who said many issues including crime are affecting the industry.
Valentine Brown, owner of IT Business Services, located at Excellent City Centre said people have less disposable income, and with the cost of living going up, more people are living day to day.
Brown said store owners also have to compete with street vendors and online businesses.
“While consumer spending has decreased, our rents have remained the same coming out of the pandemic. I think that landlords need to be more understanding. The retail industry did not benefit from the Government’s Covid-19 grants, as there was too much red tape for us to access the grants. Some store owners are still running with limited staff. Things are not well for this sector at all,” he outlined.
Another issue affecting business owners is the continued chronic shortage of foreign exchange, Brown said it has become even more difficult to obtain foreign exchange since the pandemic.
He noted that he is forced to purchase some of his goods locally.
“The IT items that cannot be sourced here, I have to purchase internationally. If your credit card has US$10,000 you can only use it once every month as you are not able to ask for more, which makes no sense. Most business owners are forced to use multiple credit cards, from friends, when they reach their limit,” Brown explained.
He lamented that the crime situation is also not helping the business owners, as many people have expressed the fear of getting robbed or being part of a shootout while shopping in Port of Spain.
Brown believes more engagement from Downtown Owners Merchants Association (DOMA) is needed to help address the problem.
Terry Ann Gonzales, the owner of Glam clothing store also in Excellent City Centre, said while she would not say that the industry is dead following the pandemic, she observed that many people are cautious about how they are spending their money.
Gonzales indicated that during the Christmas season, it was evident that the customers were not shopping as they did before Covid-19.
“Only coming down to the very last there was an increase. November to February months are usually the store’s busiest times, with Christmas functions and then Carnival fetes, but that is simply not happening this time, as people are cautious about what they are spending. I would say my sales dropped by 25-30 per cent. I spoke to other store owners in other areas and they too are experiencing that low foot traffic,” she said.
Asked if online shopping also had a part to play with the falling sales, Gonzales said it is not a major factor for clothing stores, as customers still like to try on to ensure it’s the right size.
On the topic of crime, Gonzales noted that the increase in criminal activity prevented people from coming into Port of Spain.
“Most people gravitated to the malls, where they feel safer. We even opened on Sundays expecting the Christmas rush and it was very quiet. Crime is a serious problem and something must be done to improve the situation. Another thing is the cleanliness of the city and the number of homeless people on the streets,” she stressed.
Walking over to Capital Plaza to Caro’s Clothing, the complaint was the same.
Floor manager Lauren Blake-Best said the pandemic had a serious part to play in the industry dying.
Blake-Best explained that the store carries church, wedding and semi-formal dresses. Before Covid-19, the store would have been buzzing with people, but now there is a lull of three to four hours.
“It’s not the same, it’s a struggle to keep open and be here. Plus, we have overhead expenses and the rent went back to normal, following the reopening of the sector last year,” she highlighted.
While the Express Business visited on Friday afternoon, only two people were in the store.
The floor manager did say with cruise ships coming in, many visitors from up the Caribbean have been buying. That meant the last two weeks were not bad at all, sales-wise.
She pointed out that Port of Spain is not the same, as it looks so gloomy and the cleanliness leaves much to be desired.
“It is not attractive anymore and people are just going about their business as there is nothing one can do. But it is sad to see how the sector has become,” Blake-Best added.
Across at Shoppers Freezone at the corner of Queen and Charlotte streets, it was also very quiet inside.
The manager Vida Hakim said the retail industry took a serious hit during the pandemic and it would take a long while for it to bounce back.
“We sell a lot of party clothes and there are so many fetes on and there isn’t a crowd like three to four years ago. A lot of people lost their jobs during Covid so the spending is not there. The crime is also a major issue and many people are afraid to even walk Charlotte Street,” Hakim lamented.
With the increase in electricity rates set to be implemented, the manager quickly stated that the cost of clothes will go up as commercial rates are already high, and with the new rates it would be difficult to keep the same price for clothes. Nigel Khan, owner of the Nigel Khan Book Store on Queen Street, said for the retail industry to be revived once again, it will take years to regain consumer confidence.
“The out-of-control food prices without any Government intervention has weakened consumer spending. Nobody wants to mortgage their house to purchase tomatoes and other grocery items. The high cost of living has a knock-on effect on crime as it is obvious with no jobs and consistent support people turn to crime. Crime and punishment go hand in hand. We have a leadership crisis as there is little to no punishment for crimes and the public knows this so there is usually no consequence for petty to major crime,” Khan said.
Furthermore, he said sales for the Christmas period were abysmal as rising prices eroded disposable income… coupled with an expected rate hike in electricity.
On foreign exchange, he said most foreign suppliers have cut their credit to T&T retailers due to US dollar inconsistency, and most businesses use several credit cards to purchase merchandise abroad and pay bills when due.
“With the cycling and limits of foreign exchange on credit cards, it slows the availability of merchandise. Apart from this, we do have issues whenever weather bulletins are placed and offices and schools close. These are all factors which affect consumer behaviour and the country’s progress in general,” Khan added.
From the supermarkets’ perspective, the rush to buy food is not the same as during the Covid-19 pandemic.
One supervisor at a supermarket on Charlotte Street, who wished not to be named, said consumers are only buying what is needed.
“During the pandemic, there was a rush to stock up on food items, but now that is not the case and people are just buying month-to-month grocery items. Even though most supermarkets have cheaper prices, many prefer to go where there is proper parking due to the crime situation in Port of Spain,” she noted.