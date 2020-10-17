The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce annually hosts the Champions of Business (COB) Awards, which honours entrepreneurs and business leaders for their efforts and commitment to their industries, the country, the region and societies around the world. When the event, which was previously called the Business Hall of Fame was rebranded in 2014, a category was retained specifically for the Business Hall of Fame. This category recognises individuals for a lifetime of achievement in business and has maintained its place as one of the most prestigious awards of the event. For the second year running, this category is being sponsored by Guardian Life of the Caribbean Ltd.