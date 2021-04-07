Praise for iGovTT

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s newest fast ferry, the Buccoo Reef, arrived at the Port of Port of Spain yesterday.

The vessel and crew will remain in quarantine and travellers will not be able to use the ferry for about a month.

There are also plans to acquire a dedicated cargo ferry.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) Herbert George were on hand when the 100-metre-long US$72 million vessel slipped into a berth at the Cruise Ship Complex at 3 p.m.