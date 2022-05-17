AGOSTINI’s Ltd yesterday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $105.55 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, which was 49.5 per cent higher than for the comparable period in 2021.

The company, which is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, recorded revenue of $2.1 billion, which was 19.73 per cent more than for the six-month period ended March 31, 2021.