A PREFERRED bidder for the Guaracara refinery has been selected, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed yesterday during Prime Minister’s question time in Parliament.
Responding to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament, David Lee, which drew reference to the recent statement of Energy Minister Stuart Young that the four bidders had been given until April to submit revised proposals, the Prime Minister said: “Further proposals from the bidders were received and evaluated. After evaluation, TPHL has identified a preferred bidder and is currently pursuing discussions with this equity. The process is ongoing.”
Asked whether he had a timeline as to when the preferred bid would be evaluated, the Prime Minister said given the nature of what is happening, he could not put a timeline on the evaluation at this stage.
“It being recent, it is reasonable to assume that the work is ongoing and a timeline on when it would be concluded is not really useful at this stage. And I am not going to guess on that (issue),” he said.
The refinery was moth-balled in November 2018 and since then Government has been looking for a company to acquire or lease it. Negotiations with the Oilfields Workers Trade Union’s Patriotic Energies, which had expressed an interest, collapsed finally in January 2021.
Trincity Mall sale process imminent
Responding to a question from Couva North MP Rudy Indarsingh on whether Trincity Mall was being sold and to whom, the Prime Minister said numerous statements made by the Minister of Finance should indicate that Trincity Mall was not under the control of the Government.
He said for Indarsingh to file a question making that assertion was “mischief”. He said the Trincity Mall is under the control of the liquidator of CL Financial, through Home Construction Ltd. The mall has not yet been even advertised for sale.
Accusing Indarsingh of wasting Parliament’s time, the Prime Minister said the liquidator obtained external stakeholder’s approval for the sale and sought sanction from the court with respect to sale of the mall, which was granted.
The liquidator held discussions with CL Financial regarding the divestment strategy and the agent has provided draft sale documentation to the liquidator for review and consideration. He said the sale process would be launched imminently.
Benefits from recent trip to US
Responding to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on what tangible benefits this country received from his recent trip abroad, the Prime Minister named the US “decision-makers” that he met with, including Christopher Dodd, Special Adviser to matters in this region; Bennie J Thompson, Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security; William F Hagerty, Member of the Senate Foreign Relations sub-committee; Chris Van Hollen, Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations as well as Robert Menendez, chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and his colleague Timothy Kaine; John Kerry, special envoy on Climate Change and representatives Gregory Meeks, James Clyburn and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Charles asked how many jobs accrued to T&T from these discussions.
The Prime Minister said: “If we have an Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago who cannot extract from these meetings that there is benefit to be had and interest to be served on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, yuh on your own with that.”
Asked by Charles whether he held talks with Fortune 500 companies seeking to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities away from China and the Far East towards this region, the Prime Minister said he had told the Parliament what work he did and whose interest he served.