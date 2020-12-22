Presto supplying on-the-go convenience

ESTABLISHED in 2017 as a provider of fresh meals made available “on-the-go” at Superpharm locations nationwide, the Presto brand has expanded its business model and product range to rebrand as the Presto Market.
The Presto Market convenience store was launched earlier this month at Trincity Plaza and aims to cater to the needs of the neighbouring community by providing fresh produce from local farmers, including fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh drinks and chilled meats.
The Presto Market brand was first established with the opening of a mini convenience store installed at the NP gas station located at Tumpuna Road, Arima.
Speaking with Express Business, 23-year-old Jean-Luc Mouttet, Presto Market’s business development manager, explained why the company decided to expand, citing the unexpected success of the first location as a key factor in the decision to open a Presto Market at Trincity Plaza.
Mouttet said because the Presto brand was already known for providing a full range of ready-to-eat meals, the decision was taken to introduce fresh locally-grown products in order to add another layer of convenience for consumer.
“Very often people buy their groceries once or twice a month, but for fresh produce, they find themselves having to revisit markets or groceries almost weekly. Presto now offers a next level of convenience for shoppers to quickly pop in to get the produce that they need to make tonight’s meal,” Mouttet said.
Asked whether more Presto Markets would come on stream in various parts of the country, Mouttet said management believes between 20 to 25 Presto Market and convenience stores can be developed in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We also believe that there may be an opportunity to take the brand regionally but we have not conducted much research in that area so far.”
Giving an idea as to how adding fresh produce to the brand and how the name Presto came about, Mouttet said the decision was always part of their plan, as it is important to have all the items customers may need while making their lives and shopping experience easier by becoming a one-stop shop.
“My father, Christian Mouttet, who is the chairman of SuperPharm, was the one who originally created the name Presto, which was then expanded by myself to become Presto Market. The name represents the speed of your shop and now with the Presto Market speed and freshness.”
Following in his father’s footsteps of being enterprising and innovative, Mouttet said the next step is to eventually develop an app where customers can order products of their choices online.
Speaking at the launch, SuperPharm chief executive officer Glenn Maharaj said it is important to meet the changing needs of customers, especially millennials.
Maharaj also noted that given the state of the economy, it was important to partner with local farmers and caterers to help stimulate the agriculture sector.
He added that all the produce sold in store was supplied by local farmers.
“By introducing a concept like this we can support our local farmers and mom and pop operators who also support farmers, stimulating employment for them,” Maharaj said.
One Trincity resident Nicole Rogers said Presto Market was a welcome addition to the community and an alternative to the supermarket.
Another resident Cheryl Gonzales said the new market is convenient for everyone, including the elderly, who can now easily access their fresh produce.