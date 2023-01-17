Presto transforms Arima quick shop to market

WITH the sharp increase in the price of fruit and vegetables in the last six months, one ready-to-eat food provider has decided not to put high price produce on its shelves.
The enterprise is Presto Market, which launched the transformation of its first branch at Tumpuna Road, Arima, last Saturday. Before the transformation, the Arima outlet was a quick shop selling basic items.
Now, quick shop has added fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, as well as many other items, making it a one-stop shop for many customers.
Presto’s business development manager, Jean-Luc Mouttet, in an interview with Express Business, said the company has taken a position, both at the Arima branch and the other outlet located in Trincity, against charging ridiculously high prices on produce.
“If our vendors cannot source reasonably priced produce from their local hydroponic, aquaponic suppliers or mainstream farmers, we make the tough decisions to not put it on our shelves. For example, you may know that lettuce was very costly in recent times, so we reworked our salads to use more chickpea and cucumber-based options so that the final price is not out of reach to the final consumer,” Mouttet remarked.
Despite the floods that wreaked havoc on many farmers’ crops late last year, Mouttet said that due to Presto’s strong relationships with its suppliers and vendors, it continued to be stocked with affordable fresh fruit and produce.
Asked to give a breakdown of how much the fruits and vegetables cost at the locations, Mouttet said prices of produce vary weekly, and sometimes Presto Market has specials to ensure fewer discards.
“We decided to not feature prices on digital for this very reason. We do, as said before, work closely with our vendors to make sure we offer the best prices possible to consumers and find alternatives where we cannot, or decide to not offer together,” he said.
The cost of fruits continues to be an issue for many, as just last week Sweet Nothings Edible Arrangements posted on its social media pages “that after much deliberation, it is with deep regret that we have decided to close until further notice. The continued increase in the cost of fruit and other raw materials over the past year has made it difficult for our products and services at prices that are fair and affordable.”
How Presto came about
In giving a history as to how the brand came about, Mouttet said back in June 2017 he and his team were allowed to open a ‘Quick-Shop’ style convenience store at the gas station on Tumpuna Road in Arima.
“‘Presto’ as you may know, means ‘quick.’ We later opened another branch at Trincity Plaza in February 2019, following that same model. Living in the United Kingdom since I was 13 years old, I recognised that people were moving away from buying in bulk at larger superstores and storing groceries for a month. Instead, they were shopping at smaller community outlets to get fresher food items. This avoids undue waste of money from unused, discarded produce and the need for storage,” he outlined.
Mouttet said in T&T he noticed that there was a growing demand for healthier food options, including salads and smoothies.
“In retail, you have to be able to quickly adapt to stay in business and ahead of the game. So, we revamped Presto Trincity and relaunched it as ‘Presto Market’ by November 2019 to now organically introduce convenience grocery-style shopping to the East. This is where consumers can get their staple grocery items to complete their ‘pot’ as they say...fresh seasoning, fresh meat, fresh produce, fruits.
“We also expanded our range of bread and bakery items and even fresh grab-and-go meals to facilitate the busy lifestyle of consumers,” said Mouttet.
According to the 25-year-old businessman, Presto will be working closely with schools in the area. The aim is to introduce a hydroponics system that would build an appreciation for agriculture and growing food from a young age.
“We introduced our ‘Go Green’ initiative to the public where we asked them to come into our Arima store to refill their water bottles, free of charge so that we cut our dependence on plastics. This is something we already practice in our corporate offices,” he said.
Questioned if there were plans in the pipeline to open up other Presto outlets, especially in Tobago he said that was always the intention, adding that it is the company’s mandate is to make life easier for the communities in which it operates before embarking further.
Challenges
Questioned on what were some of the challenges he encountered as a young businessman, during the pandemic, Mouttet said it was truly a learning experience for him.
Furthermore, he said due to the positioning of the brand, it was considered part of the ‘essential’ segment during the pandemic.
“This meant that we had to concentrate not only on building this new ‘market’ offering but also on ensuring the safety of customers and staff as well. These were two uphill battles that we were able to successfully address. Even coming out of the pandemic, there were challenges due to flooding and again, my strong relationships with our suppliers were crucial and among the key learning points gained,” Mouttet stressed.
Touching on the foreign exchange issue that businessmen continue to complain about, he said this is not an immense challenge for the company as it has positioned the Presto Market brand as ‘Local.’
“Our vendors utilise local farmers, and even the foreign products in our stores are sourced through local providers so we support local entities throughout.”
Concerning crime and robberies being on the increase and businesses being targets, Mouttet declared that the aim is to have constant security at the two locations around the clock.
“Our guards are encouraged to walk persons, especially the elderly, to assist with carrying their purchases, as needed. They accompany staff to their vehicles and observe to make sure they leave safely. We do our best to ensure the safety and security of all our staff and customers,” he emphasised.
Covid watch
In past couple of weeks, Covid-19 numbers have been on the rise and the Government has since asked everyone to be responsible and ensure all protocols are observed.
Mouttet indicated that the temperature sanitisation stations and screens remained functionable at both broth branches and the company encourages its staff to wear masks, even though this is no longer mandatory.
“We also encourage staff who are feeling unwell to stay at home and recover so that we do not expose the wider community of staff and customers. We continue to consistently sanitise our stores to ensure a safe environment for customers with the hours and items that best serve them convenience grocery shopping,” he concluded.
Presto is part of SuperPharm Ltd, a member of the Agostini group.