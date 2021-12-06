The Price Club Supermarket in Chaguanas has won widespread praise for its response to a complaint made by a mosque leader calling on the business to remove Hindu religious items from its shelves.
“It is disconcerting and ironic that such a divisive individual serves in the capacity of one who is charged to create harmony, tolerance and understanding in our society” the supermarket said yesterday in response to the letter of complaint sent by Imtiaz Ali of the Real Street Jamaat branch of Anjuman Sunnat Jamaat Association (ASJA) of Trinidad and Tobago.
One of the directors of the supermarket also serves on the board of ASJA, the country’s largest Muslim organisation.
The supermarket has called on Ali to apologise.
However, when contacted by the Express yesterday, Ali maintained his position that the Hindu religious items be removed.
Ali said the supermarket is owned by the vice-president of ASJA, and as such, the selling of these items is not in keeping with its religious laws.
“Just like how Muslims don’t eat pork, and Hindus don’t eat beef, there is a similar challenge with Hindu businessmen selling beef. The people are free to do whatever they want, but you are dealing with the vice-president of ASJA, so he should follow the religious laws,” Ali said.
However, the management of The Price Club Supermarket in Chaguanas responded, posting the following message on its Facebook page: “The Price Club Supermarket, for its 27 years of existence, provides a family-oriented environment for all creeds and races where they can find an equal place to satisfy their household needs in a comfortable and safe environment.
“As is the norm in the supermarket industry, whatever items that are offered for sale on our shelves (via rental of shelf and/or gondola space or by direct ownership) is based on the demand and needs of the consumer. The Price Club Supermarket is a commercial entity with no affiliation to any religious organisation.”
The supermarket questioned why other supermarkets were not identified.
“We find it interesting that other supermarkets that carry the same lines of religious items were not also targeted by Mr Haji Imtiaz Ali.
“It seems, however, that the individual has a personal vendetta against one of our directors who serves voluntarily in his private capacity on the boards of several bodies including that of a religious organisation.
“The Price Club shall not entertain the utterances of any individual who devises to create disharmony and disunity of this cosmopolitan, harmonious rainbow nation that we all call home.”
Ali told the Express that other supermarkets were not targeted because he felt those within ASJA, who are not following its religious laws should be dealt with first.
He said, “I have an issue with everybody, but yuh have to deal with your own first.”
Ali explained the context of their religious laws.
“(As Muslims) We are forbidden to eat pork. We are forbidden to consume alcohol. We are forbidden to worship other deities ... and because we are forbidden to do those things, we are also forbidden to sell those things,” he said.
“I am not targeting Hindus. We in the Muslim community must follow the rules,” he added.
However, few on social media shared Ali’s view.
Among the comments on Price Club Supermarket’s Facebook page:
“Thank you for letting these fanatics know that we don’t need any religious division in our country we’re all too busy trying to survive out here!”
“Thank you Price Club. The person who wrote this should apologize immediately to the Hindu community. He is lacking true leadership qualities and should never be serving people. Smh”
“Thank you. Your stance is much appreciated. Divisive people should not have positions where they can spread their closed mindedness.”