Prices rise on Carib products

It will soon cost you at least a dollar or two more to enjoy a Carib or Stag beer as bar owners say a price increase by Carib Brewery has left them with no other alternative but to charge customers more.
Carib Brewery, in a statement on Monday, announced a $1 retail price increase per bottle or can would apply to its Carib, Carib Pilsner, Stag, Carib Blue, Royal Extra Stout, Coors, Heineken, Guinness, Smirnoff Ice and Blue Moon products.
The price of Caribe, Hurricane Reef and Mackeson remain unchanged along with Carib’s non-alcoholic beverages such as Ginseng, Malta and Smalta, the company said.
Head of Sales Robin Cumberbatch said the company had absorbed costs throughout 2021, even in the face of spiralling raw material and shipping costs affecting operations globally.
He said, given these continued constraints, the company was forced to increase prices.
Bars upping prices
Lindsay Whiskey, owner of Scotchies Sports Bar in Arima, told the Express yesterday the increase was inevitable as over the past few years Carib Brewery has been increasing prices and bars were absorbing them.
But now, owners are left with no choice, he said.
Whiskey said, from tomorrow, a Carib, Carib Pilsner and Stag that used to retail at $10 will be sold at $11.
“We are getting new stock (tomorrow) so the price will go into effect. It was a tough decision to make but things have been really hard for the bar industry after being closed for several months due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government,” Whiskey said.
Laird Agard, owner of the D’ Bocas Bar and Restaurant on Independence Square in Port of Spain, indicated that his Carib beer prices increased from $12 to $13 as he received new stock yesterday.
“Only time will tell how consumers react to the price increase as the economy is bad, but the bar owners could not have absorbed another price increase, especially being restricted in a safe zone, so the patrons from pre-Covid are not there. We already have that decrease in revenue to deal with along with closures due to restrictions that happened,” Agard lamented.
Rishi Ramsoobag, owner of Raj Bar lounge in St Augustine, said he will also be increasing prices from $12 to $13 come tomorrow.
“We are trying our best to keep it affordable to the customer as the price on my items have gone up. Hence why I was not surprised when Carib Brewery sent out their adjusted price list. 2021 has been a very difficult year and sales are slow as people are still sceptical to come out and lime, even in a safe zone. In December sales were lower than November,” Ramsoobag said.
No more specials
Owner of Frankie’s Bar on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, Chris Santos, explained that a decision has not been made as yet at his establishment and it is always difficult when there is a price increase, because the patrons are the ones who feel it the most.
“It’s a tough call. I would have to assess my cost first to see if there is any way to reduce cost at my end to facilitate the increase...I would have to make a decision by the weekend. We sell our beers at $15 but the bar runs specials so you can get a beer for $12. But with this price increase we will not be able to keep the special running,” Santos remarked.
One of the owners of Brooklyn Bar at Roberts Street, Port of Spain, Ronnie Moses said even though he received new stock yesterday at the increased price, management had not yet discussed if and when their prices will go up.
“We should go up because overhead expenses have increased as well but it has to be discussed. What we have done is omitted the special of six beers for $60,” Moses noted.
President of the Barkeepers’ and Owners’ Association (BOATT) Satesh Moonasar said the price increase could place more pressure on the already fragile bar and restaurant industry which has suffered a severe hit throughout the pandemic.
“While this price increase was expected since last year, it is difficult to deal with. This will affect foot traffic into businesses and bars and restaurants at this time,” he said in a phone interview.
Moonasar noted that Carib was one of the few alcohol beverage producers not to raise its prices last year.