PriceSmart feeling forex pinch

PRICESMART, the membership warehouse club, said it took a decision earlier this year to limit its importation of goods from the US because “the ongoing challenge of converting currency led to a significant decline in net merchandise sales in that market for the quarter”, according to the company’s CEO, Sherry S Bahrambeygui.
Speaking during a conference call last month for PriceSmart’s third quarter ended May 31, 2021, Bahrambeygui said the company delivered significant sales growth in Central America versus the same period last year, as its business rebounded strongly in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
She said those gains elsewhere were more than offset by weakness in Trinidad where PriceSmart has four clubs. The company’s comparable net merchandise sales declined 21.8 per cent in the third quarter due to the resurgence in Covid-related cases “and a continuing reduction by the US inventory shipments to that market due to the US dollar illiquidity situation”.
The PriceSmart CEO said the company was able to source additional tradable currencies during the third quarter compared to the previous quarters in fiscal 2021.
She said the company “continues to work on multiple projects to increase sourcing of US dollars, including exporting goods produced in Trinidad to our clubs in other markets”.
The lockdown in May restricted PriceSmart to selling only grocery items.
“Due to the current limitations on our ability to sell non-essential merchandise in Trinidad, we have further reduced our inventory shipments of US inventory for the time being,” said Bahrambeygui in the conference call.
She noted that at the end of its fiscal third quarter on May 31, PriceSmart’s Trinidad subsidiary had Trinidad dollar-denominated cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments measured in US dollars of approximately US$76.7 million ($521.5 million). That was a decrease of US$20 million from its balance of US$96.7 million as of the end of our fiscal second quarter.
“The decrease quarter-over-quarter is due to a combination of improvements in US dollars sourcing and the additional reduction of imported merchandise during the third quarter, which resulted in more sources than uses of US dollars during this period,” said the company’s CEO.
She said PriceSmart “will continue monitoring closely the evolution of the expected reopening of the Trinidad economy during this current quarter with an eye toward increasing imports into Trinidad as the local market and US dollar liquidity conditions merit”.