PriceSmart to invest $74m in T&T

TRADE and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon, on Friday dismissed as “frivolous” an Opposition private motion calling for the Lower House of Parliament to “condemn the Government for its neglect of the economy”.
Responding to the motion, which was moved by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo, Gopee-Scoon spoke about a pipeline of projects that she said will result in thousands of jobs and increased revenue.
Gopee-Scoon said the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate project is expected to be completed by April 2022 and will generate around 4,500 jobs.
The first tenant is PriceSmart International, she said, which represented a $52 million investment. A fresh produce distribution centre is also to be set up at the estate—another $17 million investment, Gopee-Scoon said.
The Minister said by January the country will also hear about another PriceSmart investment, at $22 million at another location. This will be a plastics packaging plant that will employ some 30 people, she said.
Gopee-Scoon said a number of other investors were also in the advanced stages of finalising negotiations to locate operations at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, including three Chinese interests. A seafood processing plant was among the businesses, she said.
She noted the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park was expected to bring some 372 new jobs and said another 148 jobs were expected from further negotiations with another five interested parties.
The Minister also said the Factory Road Industrial Estate was almost sold out and expected to bring in some $890 million in the next two to four years, as well as 692 jobs.
She called the Opposition’s debate “disingenuous” and said it had left an overdraft of almost $9 billion in the Treasury, which she said was only enough to run the country for three days.
Gopee-Scoon said by January 2022, two new call centres will be operationalised, which were brought to the table by InvestTT.
She said efforts to increase exports continue, with total export revenue of $36.6 billion for October 2020-2021.
Gopee-Scoon had also responded to Opposition claims that the prices of food, goods and services continued to rise under the Government, noting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the prices of goods around the world.