Private consultant to head NLCB...

Members of the Public Services Association (PSA) are up in arms over the appointment of a private consultant to act as the head of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).
The workers held a demonstration outside the NLCB’s Port of Spain office yesterday.
Acting deputy general secretary at the PSA Kellon Wallace, told the media yesterday afternoon, that since NLCB’s acting deputy director went on pre-retirement leave on August 8, a “private citizen” and consultant providing financial services was appointed by the NLCB board to head the organisation, instead of a public servant.
“With the lack of a Statutory Authorities Service Commission (SAC), the NLCB board would have written to the Finance Ministry to put a private citizen as the head of NLCB in Trinidad and Tobago, which is a public service position.
“This consultant who invoices NLCB, who is going to sign off her invoice, herself to herself? This is the kind of thing we have going on in Trinidad and Tobago,” Wallace lamented.
He said the PSA has written to the Ministry of Finance and the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) for answers, as to how this was allowed to take place.
“Employees are fed up. This is the first time in history workers from NLCB are protesting because they are saying “enough is enough” as a lot of them have been on contract for 20 years, some have not even received new contracts since 2016 and gratuity is outstanding. This is the last straw because this private citizen cannot be giving orders to public servants,” he argued.
Wallace noted that there are five other public servants who qualify to be the head of NLCB, so he questioned whether this was an attempt to privatise the organisation, which brings in millions of dollars in revenue daily.
“What we have here is a private citizen who was doing the financial part for NLCB, the cook and the bottle-washer in the same position, because we’re talking about the finance as well as the head accounting officer for the NLCB being one person, and that is a private person appointed by the board.
“She can be politically influenced; we’re talking about millions of dollars that pass through NLCB on a daily basis,” he emphasised.
Wallace added that the PSA will not rest on this serious issue and said public servants at the NLCB will only take instructions from the “rightful person”.
Sources within management also told the Express that they are disgruntled over the appointment and NLCB’s chairman Eustace Nancis, must address it.
When contacted last evening, Nancis said that the person was not appointed and was merely carrying out the duties as director at this time.
He believed the protest was a warm-up exercise for the demonstration that the various trade unions are holding this morning over the rejection of the four per cent by the Government.