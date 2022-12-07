AS THE demand for housing increases on a yearly basis, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) says it has received approximately 200,000 applications through its live database and is therefore calling for partnerships with private contractors to build more homes.
Speaking at the Future of Housing symposium at Government Plaza, Port of Spain, yesterday, HDC’s managing director Jayselle McFarlane said the demand ranges from single-family dwelling houses, apartments and condominiums, to rent-to-own and licence-to-occupy type arrangements.
McFarlane indicated that the applications for State-sponsored housing come from people living throughout the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago.
However, she said the five critical locations where the need is greatest include: Tunapuna/Piarco region, Chaguanas, San Fernando, Arima, and Diego Martin. These areas represent 61 per cent of the total demand for housing solutions, she said.
Giving a breakdown of who is applying, McFarlane said approximately 76 per cent of the applications for State-sponsored housing solutions come from persons within the 26-55 years age group and a full 23 per cent of those seeking housing accommodation are below the age of 35 years.
“The simple point being made here is that there is an almost inexhaustible demand for government housing, which the HDC on its own cannot satisfy. We are therefore seeking innovative ways to satisfy this demand by developing more strategic partnerships with the business community.
“Already, we are engaged in public private partnerships with different private sector organisations, and this is proving to be one way in which we will achieve some measure of success,” she emphasised.
In some cases, she said HDC is already in possession of the land on which construction can begin, and therefore all that is required is financing for its contractors and in other cases, there is land available to the Corporation for purchase and subsequent construction.
The Express queried how many of the 200,000 applications would be eligible for houses, an HDC official stated that the database is managed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
“The database is the total number of applications and not eligible clients. However, if they are selected through the random selection process and they are assessed by the HDC and deemed not eligible, their names go back to the database,” the official concluded.
Delivering the feature address was Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce told private contractors in the room that the Central Bank reported that the average excess reserves held by local commercial banks stood at $5.3 billion at the end of October 2022.
“A simple back of the envelope calculation could easily place this figure at $7 billion when the average excess reserves of the multi-billion-dollar credit union movement are combined. That means, not only that the demand is there, but the money to satisfy that demand is also available, if you are willing to invest. And I can tell you now, once you are, we are open for business,” Leonce acknowledged.
Further, he said in the United Kingdom, private investment into affordable housing is growing at a pace, as financial institutions move to find more lucrative means of investing their excess liquidity and the evidence reveals that, in 2015, there were just 25 “For Profit Registered Providers (FPRP)” owning 395 homes.