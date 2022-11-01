Shante Moore

WITH SAFETY IN MIND: Shante Moore, from left, Charg  Affaires, US Embassy; Glenn Hamel-Smith, partner, head, Banking and Finance, M Hamel-Smith and Co; Greer Quan, chief executive officer Caribbean, Pan-American Life Insurance Group; David Campbell, president, bp Trinidad and Tobago; Ronald Adams, CEO, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd; Jerome Dookie, managing director, Proman; Nirad Tewarie, CEO, AMCHAM T&T; Sheldon Narine, corporate affairs, Woodside; Simon Aqui, business development executive, IBM Trinidad; Giselle Thompson, VP, Corporate Operations, bpTT; and Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo during the cutting of the ribbon yesterday to officially launch the AMCHAM T&T 26th Annual Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Conference and Exhibition at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain. Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

THIS country is at a crossroads and the society is deeply fractured, while the middle and working classes are under extreme pressure, according to American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAMTT) chief executive officer Nirad Tewarie.

Tewarie made the comment at the chamber’s 26th annual HSSE Conference and Exhibition, which began yesterday at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

He indicated that no one expects the Government to solve all problems, and the private sector is more than willing to do its part.

“We can only do so through meaningful engagement, even if we don’t agree on everything from the get-go. This, therefore, is an appeal for more collaboration around shared objectives. This is a call to action. A call to make T&T more resilient—socially, economically and physically—not just for today, but for decades and decades to come,” Tewarie emphasised.

He highlighted that it’s time to embrace the big ideas, the healthy tension created by deep and meaningful collaboration across diverse groups.

“Let us commit to building more trust by taking decisive action to achieve the incremental things that will show progress. Let us commit to listening and consulting more and better to create psychological safety to get more and better ideas, so many of us are rowing in the same direction,” he said to the packed audience.

In terms of looking at the wider scope, Tewarie said recently Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, spoke of his country becoming a producer of technology.

He said AMCHAMTT has been advocating for at least the past five years that, as a country, the Government, private sector, academia and related institutions come together to develop a local tech sector as a new pillar of the economy.

“So, let’s dream and imagine that we will have a top-tier software development centre from one of the major tech companies—Google, IBM, Meta or the like—established in T&T within the next 24 months.

“We will create the conditions for the creation of 100 tech start-ups in the next three years. We will facilitate the growth of 25 tech companies so that they each earn a mini­mum of US$5 million in revenue from outside of Trinidad,” he said.

Tewarie said imagine this country will reform the education sector to mainstream teaching and learning through multiple intelligences.

“We will create spaces in communities where the data shows that academic performance is low, to teach coding, build sporting capacity and create performing arts spaces.

“Imagine that we will get crime under control so that families can walk comfortably on the Brian Lara, Scarborough and San Fernando promenades late at night while listening to live music as restaurants, bars and cafés set up their patios and outside dining,” Tewarie said.

He said to imagine a country that will deal with traffic so that no one has to spend, in the first instance, more than an hour to get from any point of the highway to another and add metrics for times for highway access from other towns.

“Imagine that we will totally eradicate flooding in T&T starting concurrently with the communities that are most frequently affected and the towns which have been most severely affected in recent times,” Tewarie added.

Also speaking at the conference AMCHAMTT’s president, Toni Sirju-Ramnarine, said the goal in HSSE is to evaluate situations and do risk assessments, hoping to avoid an accident or tragedy.

“This is what keeps us safe and functioning. But what happens when we face problems that we thought were either unimaginable or impossible? Preparing for the unknown is a big part of what will help us to always save lives and keep our companies operating smoothly,” Sirju-­Ramnarine explained.

She noted that technology must play a critical role in enhancing the protection of people and the natural environment.

“So, let us start using digital transformation to empower our employees to play a more active role in ensuring safety. Remember, going digital doesn’t replace employees, it provides the opportunities for employees to have augmented systems to aid them in value-adding work—not just for the organisation, but also for themselves. It helps in reducing risk and in allowing employees to make informed decisions faster, thereby saving lives,” Sirju-Ramnarine ­concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Back to financial basics

MOST of us are aware of the importance of money and personal finances to ourselves and our families, both now and in the future. But too frequently, confusing terminology and difficult calculations keep the complicated world of banking hidden.

Financial consultant Philip Williams is the CEO and founder of Phil The Gap (PTG), a business that is passionate about working with customers to examine their present financial condition and assisting them in making the most of their money.

Williams is currently the assistant vice president of fixed income investments at one of the largest investment firms in T&T. Express Business conducted a Q&A with Williams, who discussed a more practical approach to managing your personal finances:

IDB advising Govt on restructuring of PoS Port

IDB advising Govt on restructuring of PoS Port

A BUDGET announcement in 2020—a partner for the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) via a public private partnership (PPP)—has failed to materialise in two fiscal years.

In an interview with the Sunday Express in July, Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan said that by August 2022 the Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a private investor would have been issued.

“Right now, we are formalising the RFP, which should be out by August,” he had said.

He said then he expected that the RFP to be out for about three months with an operator being installed by 2023.

Coal pot sales still slow

Coal pot sales still slow

DESPITE the recent hype from a Government MP, coal pots are not a hot seller.

At several variety stores selling household items, store owners and managers told Express Business there is no great demand for the coal pots, which are now mainly used for barbecues, at river limes and by some roast corn vendors.

Coal pots were traditionally used for cooking meals for generations of Caribbean peoples, and still form part of the rich Caribbean heritage.

On October 1, the coal pot became a buzz phrase after Port of Spain South Member Of Parliament (MP), attorney Keith Scotland suggested people use a coal pot, as he does, for cooking.

Champion exporter2022: KC Confectionery

Champion exporter2022: KC Confectionery

KC Confectionery has been named as the recipient of the Internationally Known… T&T Owned Company of the Year in the Champions of Business Awards, 2022.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce confers this award annually on one local export-centric company, in recognition of excellence in performance locally and regionally, or internationally.

The award will be presented at the Signature “Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale and Cocktail Reception,” scheduled for November 24, 2022, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts from 6.30-8.30 p.m.

Inflation hits new record in Europe

INFLATION hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend.

Annual inflation reached 10.7 per cent in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday.

Relationship between economic growth and energy consumption

Relationship between economic growth and energy consumption

THE TRADITIONAL view of the economy of T&T as a small open one is that it cannot produce locally all that it needs to survive. So it uses the rents that remain in the country from the exploitation and export of its natural resource, petroleum, to import what it needs. Indeed, it is a plantation economy wherein the onshore economy is mostly about import, distribution and sales and other non-tradables. Hence, the short-term performance of the economy normally depends on externalities, like the prices of the petroleum products and also the level of the local production of these. We have seen the boom-bust economic phenomenon in action over time as the rents fluctuate. Still, energy exports have delivered to T&T a high-income economy.