THIS country is at a crossroads and the society is deeply fractured, while the middle and working classes are under extreme pressure, according to American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAMTT) chief executive officer Nirad Tewarie.
Tewarie made the comment at the chamber’s 26th annual HSSE Conference and Exhibition, which began yesterday at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.
He indicated that no one expects the Government to solve all problems, and the private sector is more than willing to do its part.
“We can only do so through meaningful engagement, even if we don’t agree on everything from the get-go. This, therefore, is an appeal for more collaboration around shared objectives. This is a call to action. A call to make T&T more resilient—socially, economically and physically—not just for today, but for decades and decades to come,” Tewarie emphasised.
He highlighted that it’s time to embrace the big ideas, the healthy tension created by deep and meaningful collaboration across diverse groups.
“Let us commit to building more trust by taking decisive action to achieve the incremental things that will show progress. Let us commit to listening and consulting more and better to create psychological safety to get more and better ideas, so many of us are rowing in the same direction,” he said to the packed audience.
In terms of looking at the wider scope, Tewarie said recently Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, spoke of his country becoming a producer of technology.
He said AMCHAMTT has been advocating for at least the past five years that, as a country, the Government, private sector, academia and related institutions come together to develop a local tech sector as a new pillar of the economy.
“So, let’s dream and imagine that we will have a top-tier software development centre from one of the major tech companies—Google, IBM, Meta or the like—established in T&T within the next 24 months.
“We will create the conditions for the creation of 100 tech start-ups in the next three years. We will facilitate the growth of 25 tech companies so that they each earn a minimum of US$5 million in revenue from outside of Trinidad,” he said.
Tewarie said imagine this country will reform the education sector to mainstream teaching and learning through multiple intelligences.
“We will create spaces in communities where the data shows that academic performance is low, to teach coding, build sporting capacity and create performing arts spaces.
“Imagine that we will get crime under control so that families can walk comfortably on the Brian Lara, Scarborough and San Fernando promenades late at night while listening to live music as restaurants, bars and cafés set up their patios and outside dining,” Tewarie said.
He said to imagine a country that will deal with traffic so that no one has to spend, in the first instance, more than an hour to get from any point of the highway to another and add metrics for times for highway access from other towns.
“Imagine that we will totally eradicate flooding in T&T starting concurrently with the communities that are most frequently affected and the towns which have been most severely affected in recent times,” Tewarie added.
Also speaking at the conference AMCHAMTT’s president, Toni Sirju-Ramnarine, said the goal in HSSE is to evaluate situations and do risk assessments, hoping to avoid an accident or tragedy.
“This is what keeps us safe and functioning. But what happens when we face problems that we thought were either unimaginable or impossible? Preparing for the unknown is a big part of what will help us to always save lives and keep our companies operating smoothly,” Sirju-Ramnarine explained.
She noted that technology must play a critical role in enhancing the protection of people and the natural environment.
“So, let us start using digital transformation to empower our employees to play a more active role in ensuring safety. Remember, going digital doesn’t replace employees, it provides the opportunities for employees to have augmented systems to aid them in value-adding work—not just for the organisation, but also for themselves. It helps in reducing risk and in allowing employees to make informed decisions faster, thereby saving lives,” Sirju-Ramnarine concluded.