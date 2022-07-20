Ian Benjamin

making his delivery: Ian Benjamin, SC, makes a point during his presentation of the Central Bank’s position during yesterday’s hearing of the matter at the Privy Council in London. In the background is Elena Araujo, who also represents the Central Bank. The Privy Council did not call on attorneys representing Maritime Life to respond.

A FIVE-MEMBER panel of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council yesterday reserved its decision in the matter of the sale of CLICO’s traditional portfolio, after only hearing from senior counsel Ian Benjamin, who appeared for the Central Bank.

The Privy Council adjourned after hearing Benjamin’s arguments, but did not call on the attorneys representing Maritime Life, Edward Fitzgerald QC and Fyard Hosein, SC, to respond.

The matter involves the Central Bank’s selection of Sagicor Life as the preferred bidder for the traditional insurance portfolios of CLICO and British American Trinidad (BAT) in September 2019. The Central Bank and Sagicor Life signed a sales and purchase agreement for the transfer of the portfolio on September 30, 2019.

Maritime brought an application for leave to apply for judicial review of the Central Bank’s decision to award the sale of the CLICO and BAT portfolios. According to the Privy Council website, Maritime also sought constitutional redress in respect of alleged violations of its rights under Sections 4(b) and/or (d) of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.

On April 6, 2020, the High Court granted Maritime’s application for leave to apply for judicial review and awarded Maritime an interim injunction to prevent the Central Bank from selling the portfolios to Sagicor pending the outcome of Maritime’s judicial review proceedings.

The Central Bank appealed. On February 17, 2021, by a majority, the Court of Appeal dismissed the Central Bank’s appeal.

The Court of Appeal granted final leave to the Central Bank to appeal to the Judicial Committee on June 4, 2021.

The Central Bank selected Sagicor Life after a competitive bidding process.

“Maritime has a number of complaints regarding the bidding process, including that the award of the sale to Sagicor was irrational and that the procedure adopted was unfair,” according to the Privy Council’s outline of the facts in the case.

Asked whether the Central Bank had any comment on yesterday’s sitting, a spokesperson for the regulator of financial institutions said: “We await the judgment.”

