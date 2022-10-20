CENTRAL BANK___use

The Central Bank, whose offices are in the building at left, is bringing the case against CL Financial and its former executives.

The Privy Council this morning ruled against the Central Bank of T&T in its appeal against the rulings of local courts in a matter involving the sale of the CLICO and British American (Trinidad) traditional portfolios.

Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd started judicial review proceedings in April 2020 against the Central Bank for its 2019 decision to allow Sagicor Life to acquire the portfolios.

Maritime Life submitted a competing bid.

The five law lords determined that the Central Bank, in effect, allowed Sagicor to submit a conditional bid, which was contrary to the Central Bank’s stated process.

The Privy Councilors said: “In relation to that example the Board agrees with the judge and the majority in the Court of Appeal that there is evidential material which gives rise to an arguable case with a realistic prospect of success that the appellant had acted unlawfully in terms of the public law standard…”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pepper roti a hot seller

Pepper roti a hot seller

What’s the most sought-after food at Divali Nagar? Pepper roti, of course!

Delicious slices of pepper roti, with dollops of roasted coconut chutney, and colourful Indian clothing like saris were among the hot sellers at the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar site, Narsaloo Ramaya Marg, Endeavour, Chaguanas, on Monday night.

Chaguanas businesses welcome CinemaOne at Price Plaza

Chaguanas businesses welcome CinemaOne at Price Plaza

WHILE NEW business activity and investments are flourishing in Central Trinidad, including the return of a cineplex to Price Plaza, the traffic congestion remains a major issue, which the business community would like to see addressed.

One step forward for hydrogen project

One step forward for hydrogen project

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has issued a draft Terms of Reference (TOR) to T&T’s proposed hydrogen start-up, NewGen Energy.

A subsidiary of Kenesjay Green Ltd (KGL), Newgen is chaired by Philip Julien, but is 70-per cent owned by the French, publicly traded company, HDF Energy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pepper roti a hot seller

Pepper roti a hot seller

What’s the most sought-after food at Divali Nagar? Pepper roti, of course!

Delicious slices of pepper roti, with dollops of roasted coconut chutney, and colourful Indian clothing like saris were among the hot sellers at the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar site, Narsaloo Ramaya Marg, Endeavour, Chaguanas, on Monday night.

Chaguanas businesses welcome CinemaOne at Price Plaza

Chaguanas businesses welcome CinemaOne at Price Plaza

WHILE NEW business activity and investments are flourishing in Central Trinidad, including the return of a cineplex to Price Plaza, the traffic congestion remains a major issue, which the business community would like to see addressed.

One step forward for hydrogen project

One step forward for hydrogen project

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has issued a draft Terms of Reference (TOR) to T&T’s proposed hydrogen start-up, NewGen Energy.

A subsidiary of Kenesjay Green Ltd (KGL), Newgen is chaired by Philip Julien, but is 70-per cent owned by the French, publicly traded company, HDF Energy.