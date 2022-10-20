What’s the most sought-after food at Divali Nagar? Pepper roti, of course!

Delicious slices of pepper roti, with dollops of roasted coconut chutney, and colourful Indian clothing like saris were among the hot sellers at the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Divali Nagar site, Narsaloo Ramaya Marg, Endeavour, Chaguanas, on Monday night.