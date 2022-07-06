Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning yesterday dismissed Opposition Senator Wade Mark’s call for an investigation into the decision by First Citizens to loan a further US$45 million to Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, a privately held Jamaican company, saying the majority State-owned bank has made a “sound investment”.
Mark made the call in a motion on the adjournment in the Senate yesterday, in which he cited extensively a March 20, 2022, Sunday Express article.
“We need an investigation into this matter: how can First Citizens take our money and invest our money in an intuition that is offshore, that is not known to the world... That is a criminal act that has taken place,” he said.
“It is important to note that Cornerstone Financial Holdings, which is an offshore company whose directors are nameless and faceless; there’s no transparency and accountability involved in this company,” Mark added, describing the company is a “fly by night” one, as its shareholders are also unknown.
He said close to $500 million of FCB’s depositors’ money has gone into this company.
Mark said he has his savings at First Citizens and has been banking there for over 30 years and he wants to protect his deposit and that of the hundreds of thousands of other people.
He read from what he said was Cornerstone Financial Holdings financial statement for the year ending September 30, 2020, which shows that the company’s asset base is US$557 million.
“You know what is the share equity of this company? In 2019, the equivalent of US$5,034 and in 2020 it was US$6,534. How can you have our First Citizens Bank investing in such a company whose shareholdings and equity is so low on their balance sheets?” he asked.
He said the company is heavily leveraged and it is borrowing money from “all over the place”.
In response, Manning said: “Madame President, now for the truth. Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd is the parent company of Barita Investment Ltd.”
He said Barita Investments is publicly listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
The minister said via three purchases—in September 2020, December 2020 and the final purchase in September 2021—First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS) purchased shares in Barita at a weighted average price of JA$64.45. FCIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens.
“Since the acquisition of a total of 90,795,154 shares, the value of the shares has appreciated substantially and a share is now trading at JA$87.95, a gain of JA$23.50 compared to the average price of purchase of JA$64.45. What is clear is that this was a sound investment decision made by First Citizens Investment Services, as that company has benefited from a capital gain of 36.5 per cent in addition to the regular dividend payments, which have also been received from the said investment. All this notwithstanding that the investments only amounted to 7.44 per cent of the company,” he said.
Manning also took issue with Mark’s wording of his motion which called for an “investigation” into FCB’s loan to Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd.
He said that pursuant to Section 55 (1) of the Financial Institutions Act, licensed financial institutions are restricted from sharing client confidential information.
Manning told Mark that “we are bound by legislation to respect the confidentiality between licensee and client”.