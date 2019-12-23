trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) has expressed concern that the full operationalisation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was still outstanding and as the end of the year nears.
In a statement in the House Of Representatives on February 1, 2019, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said it was necessary to clear the air on the status of the work of the implementation of the legislation, slamming “a number of misleading, mischievous and patently false statements made in the public domain by uninformed commentators.”
In that February 1 speech, Imbert referred to his statement in the 2019 budget presentation in October 2018 that “barring unforeseen circumstances, the new procurement
regime utilising best practice could be in place in the first quarter of calendar 2019….”
Ten months ago, Imbert said he had been told by the Procurement Regulator, in a meeting held at his office on January 15, 2019, that 75 per cent of the staff required to properly implement the regime had been retained. The Procurement Regulator also told him, said Imbert, that he was reasonably confident that by the end of March 2019, he would have up to 90 per cent of the required staff.
Imbert said his office received the draft regulations on November 30, 2018. Those regulations were reviewed by the Treasury Solicitor’s Office of the Ministry of Finance and the ministry sent the draft regulations to external Senior Counsel for their review and comments, in order to ensure that the regulations were intra vires the Act.
“The only thing that could possibly affect the timeline and schedule for implementation of the Act is if the advice from Senior Counsel, which we expect to get shortly, indicates that some aspect of the draft regulations requires amendment or clarification.”
Since his February 1, 2019 statement, Imbert has not clarified if his office received the advice from Senior Counsel or whether the advice indicated the need for further amendments to the draft regulations.
TTTI stated that at its annual general meeting last week there was also concern with respect to the urgent need for campaign finance legislation to facilitate disclosure to the voting public and ensure elections on an informed and regulated basis.
A release stated that Lorelly Pujadas, Auditor General, in delivering her address entitled: The role of the Auditor General in combating corruption in the public sector recognised the importance, value and benefits of an independent office of Auditor General in providing assurances to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago about the appropriate use of public funds and assets.
“The Auditor General noted that despite not having investigative powers, the Auditor General’s Department is able to assess whether adequate measures are in place to protect State resources from misuse and to assess whether actions of the ministries are in compliance with relevant Treasury directives.
“The expansion of the Office of the Auditor General’s work to include efficiency and effectiveness of government programmes through value for money audits and scrutiny of general controls of information systems was highlighted. Challenges with the conduct of audits and access to information were identified and discussed,” the release stated.
It added that elections held at the meeting saw the re-election of board members- Dion Abdool as chair; Martin Farrell as vice-chair; Susan Gordon, Ariane Moonsie, Dr Kamla Mungal, Fern Narcis-Scope and Jason Stedman.
Two new members, Reynold Cooper, chartered accountant by profession and former head of the public service, and Donna Jack-Hill (accountant — ACCA) were also elected to the board.