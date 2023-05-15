THE Monte Plata solar park in the Dominican Republic, which is owned by a multinational equity consortium of which ANSA McAL is a part, has reported an energy production which was 5.45 per cent below its target despite improving weather conditions.
This was revealed in the first quarter results for this year which were published by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Ltd yesterday.
According to the MPC Caribbean, the key driver for lower energy production was the “photovoltaic module degradation.”
MPC said that Monte Plata Phase I continues to experience technical issues with the solar panels and action plans for remedy are under assessment.
“Realised electricity prices were slightly higher than forecasted reducing the delta between expected and realised energy sales/revenues; however, it was still 10 per cent below expected values. The OPEX (operating expenditure) amount was significantly lower (-15.04 per cent) due to postponed expenditures; therefore, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was 8.47 per cent below the forecast as of the end of the first quarter,” it stated.
Overall MPC made a loss of US$38,811 for the quarter.
“It is in the nature of our business that the financial performance of the operational assets depends vastly on the weather conditions,” chairman Fernando Zuniga stated.
“Independent experts determined an 80 per cent probability for a change from La Niña to El Niño in 2023. After three consecutive years of La Niña, we therefore assume weather patterns to become more favourable for our portfolio of solar PV and wind power in the region. In addition, the technical asset managers will make continuous improvements to the technical aspects of the Monte Plata I asset with potential solar panel replacements to remedy the degradation,” Zuniga stated.
Zuniga said that Monte Plata Phase II will soon move into full construction.