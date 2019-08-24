Progressive development at the Industrial Court

Today marks the return of a column by industrial relations practitioner, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, to the Sunday Express. Given the hightened interest in industrial relations in general and the workings of the Industrial Court in particular, the column will analyse judgments of the local court (and on occasion foreign courts) in a way that will bring light to the sometimes-tense relations between employers and employees.
The term: “Landmark” has been applied to a recent award of the Industrial Court, which is causing a stir in various industrial relations communities.