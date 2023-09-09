Proman buys EOG’s ammonia assets

PROMAN Trinidad and Tobago has purchased EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd’s ammonia assets within Point Lisas, the company has confirmed.
Proman gave the confirmation in response to emailed questions relating to the cover story in this week’s Express Business titled “EOG sells ammonia assets”.
“This purchase reaffirms Proman’s long-term commitment and continued investment in Trinidad and Tobago’s downstream petrochemicals sector, and the importance of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and its skilled workforce to the national economy,” Proman stated.
Meanwhile EOG said the move for them was a strategic one as they focus on other aspects of their operations.
“EOG sold its equity interests in the ammonia plants to focus efforts on upstream exploration and production operations in Trinidad. In 2023, EOG expects to complete three development wells and one exploratory well from the recently completed platform in the Modified U(a) Block. EOG has been successfully operating in Trinidad for more than 30 years and remains committed to its ongoing exploration, development and production operations,” EOG stated.
In response to the purchase of EOG’s ammonia assets, former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said “Proman has clearly dug their heels in for the long term in Point Lisas.
“Given their already significant presence in Point Lisas and the fact that they were already shareholders in CNC and N2000, such a purchase would have made sense for them,” Ramnarine said.
“However, they would know, better than most, the serious challenges with natural gas supply that the country faces. The question is what does the future look like for the natural gas supply to plants like those owned and operated by Proman. I maintain it is going to be challenging until the start of production from the Shell Manatee project, whether that is in 2027 or 2028,” he said.
EOG’s sale of its equity interest in ammonia plant investments in this country was revealed in its filing at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended June 30.
In the section of the filing titled “Acquisitions and Divestitures”, EOG said during the six months ended June 30, it recognised net gains on asset dispositions of US$60 million and received proceeds of US$121 million, “primarily due to the sale of its equity interest in ammonia plant investments in Trinidad”.
EOG stated how the sale had impacted its other income calculations for the period.
“Other income, net was US$116 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to other income, net of $26 million for the same prior year period. The change of US$90 million in the first six months of 2023 was primarily due to increased interest income (US$107 million) and decreased deferred compensation expense (US$7 million), partially offset by the absence of equity income due to the sale of EOG’s equity interest in ammonia plant investments in Trinidad in the first quarter of 2023 (US$28 million),” it stated.
In May executives from EOG met with Energy Minister Stuart Young and permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, at the ministry’s head office.
Among those meeting Young in May were EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd managing director George Vieira, vice president and general manager, international J Pat Woods, managing counsel Lisa Gosine-Alleyne, and finance & administration manager Jerome Lopez.
EOG recorded comprehensive income of US$3.575 billion for the six months ended June 30.
This was an increase of 36 per cent from the US$2.628 billion that EOG made for the comparative six month period last year.
Ramnarine said the decision by EOG to sell its equity should tell the country something.
“EOG was one of the two upstream natural gas companies that held equity in plants at Point Lisas. The other was BP in the Atlas methanol plant.
“Both EOG and BP have now exited the Point Lisas Industrial Estate from an ownership standpoint,” Ramnarine said.
“They, of course, continue to supply natural gas to the NGC and, by extension, plants at Point Lisas. Their exit should say something,” he said.
Ramnarine said if, as is expected, natural gas supply to Point Lisas plants continues to struggle in the coming years, then 2023 may be the optimal time to exit and lock in value before further Net Present Value erosion.
“The situation is dynamic at Point Lisas, and there is no optimism about the future,” he said.
Ramnarine said companies have complained that the term of new natural gas supply contracts is insufficient to make investment decisions in turnarounds.
EOG had held equity interest in two ammonia plants CNC and N2000 since 2002 and 2004, respectively.
According to its annual report for 2022, EOG’s net production in Trinidad averaged approximately 180 MMcfd of natural gas and approximately 0.6 MBbld of crude oil and condensate.
In 2022, EOG completed the design, fabrication and installation of a platform and related facilities for its previously announced discovery in the Modified U(a) Block. Additionally, two exploratory wells from a pre-existing platform in the Modified U(a) Block were successfully drilled and put on production.
EOG said last year, natural gas volumes from Trinidad were sold under a fixed price contract.
“In July 2022, EOG amended the natural gas sales contract with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd and its subsidiary (NGC) to (i) extend the term to 2026 and (ii) effective September 1, 2020, provide for an increase in price realisation if index prices for certain commodities exceed specified levels. The pricing mechanism for production in Trinidad is expected to remain the same in 2023,” it stated.
EOG said last year and in 2021, all natural gas from its Trinidad operations were sold to the NGC and its subsidiary.
“In 2022 and 2021, all crude oil and condensate from EOG’s Trinidad operations was sold to Heritage Petroleum Company Limited,” it stated.
“Certain of EOG’s Trinidad reserves are held under production sharing contracts where EOG’s interest varies with prices and production volumes. Trinidad reserves, as presented on a net basis, assume prices in existence at the time the estimates were made and EOG’s estimate of future production volumes.
“Future fluctuations in prices, production rates or changes in political or regulatory environments could cause EOG’s share of future production from Trinidadian reserves to be materially different from that presented,” it stated.
Mark Milam the senior editor, fertilisers at data and market analysis firm Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) said he does not anticipate a high price for ammonia soon.
“The indications are that we are going to slowly see some increases in value, to what extent that is hard to say because we are in a really quiet period for market demand right now,” he said.
“They just had a really good restocking period and so there is a good amount of product in place. US farmers are not interested in ammonia right now, they are interested in starting the crop harvest real soon,” Milam said.
He added that a lot is hedged on the response from farmers in the next six to eight weeks.
“Overall expectations are that demand will be good but there was a real strong restocking period so there is a lot of ammonia already in place,” he said.
“So I think one of the biggest questions right now for the market is how much more demand is going to come and more importantly how much of these volumes that have been bought recently and are to be bought in the coming weeks are actually going to be applied this fall after the harvest is done,” he said.