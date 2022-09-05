A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) Facebook page yesterday described Trinidad and Tobago as a key centre of Proman’s operations with 14 petrochemical plants owned and operated there with 1,100 employees, which is 67 per cent of the group’s global headcount.
The 14 petrochemical plants at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate in the Proman family comprise five methanol plants, two ammonia facilities and an urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) and melamine complex of seven plants.
During yesterday’s meeting, Proman reiterated its commitment to Trinidad and Tobago. The company highlighted its planned investment of US$1.1 billion over the next ten years for major plant maintenance turnarounds at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. That investment will fund work on safety, reliability and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, according to the OPM post.
The company will also work with the Government to pursue other energy transition initiatives and opportunities.
The discussions also focused on Proman’s upstream company—DeNovo—its operations and opportunities for expansion of its acquisitions.
The meeting featured talks on Proman’s promotion of methanol as a maritime fuel and the reduction of shipping emissions.
Opportunities were explored opportunities for T&T as one of significant global methanol exporter, which also boasts a safe harbour, to position itself as a major shipping refueling destination.
The role of carbon capture in the new economic model for energy transition also formed part of the discussions today.
During the meeting two members of Proman’s executive leadership team, Trinidadians Ricardo Mohammed, managing director of group operations and Anita Gajadhar, managing director of marketing, logistics and shipping gave detailed presentations on the ways in which Trinidad and Tobago fits into the company’s global thrust.
Tomorrow Prime Minister Rowley and Minister Young will visit Proman’s operations in Germany.
Last Friday, Proman said it invited the Prime Minister to its headquarters in Switzerland to introduce him to the wider Proman business and to discuss future investment opportunities in T&T.
In particular, Proman said, it would be presenting its sustainability plans and introducing the suite of technologies Proman has available and how they can align with the Government’s sustainability agenda.