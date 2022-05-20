Proman, UWI continue partnership

METHANOL and ammonia producer Proman and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) yesterday announced the continuation of support for the Dennis Patrick Chair in Petroleum Engineering.
The Chair was named in honour of the late managing director of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) to continue his legacy across T&T’s energy sector.
The renewal of the US$300,000 partnership, covering the period 2021 and 2022, took place last Monday at the office of the principal of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus.
The handover was conducted by MHTL chairman Dr Euric Bobb and the Proman chief financial officer Ravi Cardinez to UWI St Augustine campus principal Prof Brian Copeland, Prof Andrew Jupiter, coordinator of petroleum studies and current holder of the Dennis Patrick Chair in Petroleum Engineering as well as Prof Raffie Hosein - Head at the University’s Chemical Engineering Department.
This investment began in 1997, affirming Proman’s long-standing commitment to education and the development of outstanding local skills and talent for the benefit of the national energy industry.
Through this partnership with The UWI, Proman will continue its support for the University’s research projects, especially in the areas of Chemical and Industrial Engineering, which have an important role to play in the country’s energy transition.
Bobb said: “At Proman and MHTL we are extremely proud of this partnership with The UWI, which spans over two decades. Investing in our nation’s youth is a key part of our company’s commitment to Trinidad and Tobago’s continued growth.
“Our colleague Dennis Patrick was a passionate advocate for education and sharing our wealth of industry experience. He was an invaluable mentor for many of the individuals who have gone on to become current and future leaders in our business, and the establishment of this chair in his name ensures that his pioneering legacy within the industry lives on.”
Commenting on the University’s behalf, Jupiter noted: “The partnership between The UWI and Proman, through MHTL, is one the University can endorse as the longest standing relationship with any Chair throughout the Engineering Department.
“Through Proman’s support, graduates are making a tremendous contribution at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, as well as within other energy companies locally and internationally.
“From our first group of graduates in 1999 to the students completing programmes within the faculty in 2021, 202 students have graduated with MSc in Petroleum Engineering and 121 students with the Diploma in Petroleum Engineering.
“Of special note is the partnership established with The UWI and the University of Guyana, where five students from Guyana completed the MSc in Petroleum Engineering programme. This demonstrates the significance of the work being done through this initiative both locally and regionally.”
Among those students graduating from the MSc Petroleum Engineering Programme is Proman’s Enoch Ghany, maintenance engineer who works within the company’s methanol division.
As a direct beneficiary of this programme, Enoch acknowledged both Proman and the university’s contribution to the development of the wider energy sector through this investment. He said, “The MSc Petroleum Engineering Programme delivered more than just academic knowledge. As a graduate, it completely altered my thinking about the vast possibilities that can be derived from a career rooted in engineering. This programme not only benefits the students at the University, but it also adds value to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.”