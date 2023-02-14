Promoters hit by lower ticket sales

Staff Writer
KEY POINT:
• Fewer tickets sold at early fetes
• State of the economy to blame
• Costs soar for promoters
The mother of all carnivals does not appear to be living up to its billing according to Fête Promoters who admit that the numbers have been smaller than pre-pandemic years and not in keeping with the demand expected, coming out of the lockdown.
According to Paige de Leon the spokesperson for the Promoters Association of Trinidad and Tobago, while there are some traditional fetes that attract a large crowd and remained successful, many of the other parties that are usually well supported did not see the pre-pandemic numbers.
She said, “There are some fetes that are in high demand that did really well this year as they have always done, but there are also some traditional fetes that were not as well supported and now that we are into the last week, I think it is fair we can concede that this is not the mother of all carnivals from the perspective of the promoter.”
De Leon said part of the challenge is the country is coming out of an economically difficult time and to some people, going to a party, is a luxury. She posited this is one of the reasons that there could have been lower than expected attendance at some fetes.
“For some people they are being a little bit more cautious because as you know we have come out of a long difficult economic period and unless people feel assured of their economic future they may see spending a thousand dollars on a fête as a luxury.” Suggested de Leon.
Asked if part of the challenge has been the increases in the cost of fetes which many have pointed out is greater than the headline inflation numbers, the Promoters Association spokesperson said while the promoters are not equipped to collect and analyse data they were sure that the average cost of building out the infrastructure for a fete had increased from $8 a square foot to $20 a square foot.
De Leo added that the cost of artistes had gone from $20,000 to $35,000 not to mention the spiralling costs of food and drinks.
“We go to the grocery and we see what has happened with food prices over the last year and no one has to tell us that the cost of food has sky-rocketed. Many of these events have food in them and therefore the price of the tickets must reflect that change.” De Leon told the Express Business in an interview on Monday.
She insisted that there are promoters who have taken a decision to take some hits on their own profitability in order to keep fête prices within the reach of their guests and said if you look at the nature of events in T&T, they are very detailed and therefore there is not a lot of room for cutting unless you are prepared to risk your brand, so it’s either the prices go up or fewer offerings, which is not a real option.
De Leon admitted that there appeared to be a growing preference for morning and breakfast parties but said this is perhaps because of the price point and the demographic with younger people preferring to attend events that were cheaper and had a particular experience to them.
She said this did not mean that the all inclusive model is dead, as according to her, Carnival and feteing are also an opportunity for people to get together and the glamour of an all inclusive will always have its place in the Carnival.
De Leon did admit there are some who suggest that all inclusive model is on its way out but she did not share this view.
The spokesperson for the Fête Promoters Association also blamed the fear of Covid-19 as another major reason for the smaller numbers at fetes.
She said, “There are people who are honestly afraid of going out and partying and that has had an effect on the numbers at some of the fetes.”
According to de Leon with Carnival week upon us most fetes are doing much better than the start of what has been a short season. She was however worried about the number of cancellations because of the challenges in getting a flight to Trinidad and the astronomical costs.
She said a short season always leads to a challenge for promoters because people are coming out of Christmas expenditure but she argued as a country we have to plan better to ensure we have the kind of airlift and accommodations required for the festival to be successfully hosted and grow.