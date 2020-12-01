Promoting energy efficiency in T&T

CONCERNED by rising energy consumption and increased production of carbon dioxide (CO2), many countries are focusing on energy efficiency to create sustainable economic growth while minimising impact on the environment.
Using energy more efficiently can lead to a reduction in energy consumption by industrial and household consumers and result in substantial savings—and in the case of companies, increase their competitiveness—while lowering carbon emissions.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley says his Government is committed to reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions through cleaner forms of energy, and the promotion of Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE).
Speaking at the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Conference 2020 last June, Dr Rowley said the commitment was elaborated in Government’s National Development Strategy “Vision 2030”.
“The incorporation of RE and EE into the country’s energy mix was identified as key medium-term sustainable development goals for Trinidad and Tobago over the next ten years,” he said.
Further to the National Development Strategy, the Government has also committed to the 10 per cent RE power generation by 2021 as outlined in the 2015/2016 national budget.
A 2019 publication by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reports that Trinidad and Tobago has the second largest per capita carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, six times that of the world average, producing 34 metric tonnes CO2 per capita in 2014.
The document, the National Energy Efficiency Monitoring Report of Trinidad and Tobago, identifies petrochemical and heavy industries as being responsible for 56 per cent of T&T’s emissions. Given its large carbon footprint, reduction in emissions is critical for Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the report, energy efficiency is important for all countries given the multitude of benefits in the face of increasing energy demand, dwindling reserves, higher resource production costs and concern for the environment.
The Environmental and Energy Study Institute defines energy efficiency as using less energy to perform the same task through eliminating energy waste. It brings a variety of benefits including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing demand for energy imports, and lowering costs on a household and economy-wide level.
As a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement, this country has committed itself to reducing CO2 emissions by 15 per cent by 2030 from power generation, industry and transport, which are significant sources of emissions.
The Government’s National Cooling Strategy of Trinidad and Tobago (NCSTT) said while the development of energy efficiency in the country is still at a rudimentary stage, several initiatives including fiscal incentives, draft public policies, and research projects have been undertaken.
These projects include energy efficiency and green design into new residential and commercial developments, and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fiscal Incentive Program.
“Given that the global environmental benefits of energy efficiency and renewable energy development far outweigh the barriers to its implementation, it is prudent to foster energy efficiency over the short- to medium-term,” according to the February 2020 document.
It added, “Increasing energy efficiency would have a spillover effect on savings in power generation and utility costs and contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions by the refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) sector.”
Among the recommendations of the government’s “Roadmap to Recovery” is stimulating energy efficiency activity and setting ambitious targets for increased power generation from renewables.
According to Prime Minister Rowley, renewable energy technologies are expected to bring electricity prices on par with the current average subsidised cost of electricity generated from natural gas in Trinidad and Tobago.
As the momentum on energy efficiency increases, companies are also focusing on improving energy management.
A number of companies including major upstream, downstream and energy services providers have signed an Energy Efficiency Declaration committing to improve energy efficiency in their operations, optimise the use of the country’s finite natural resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Several energy efficiency initiatives have already started at the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).
Internally, NGC has executed an energy audit of its head office building to determine current energy usage and opportunities for improvement.
At the industry level, NGC and subsidiary National Energy are working with light industrial consumers to identify and address inefficiencies in their operations through the Super ESCO pilot project. Reducing energy waste at this level will not only benefit the environment, but will liberate more gas molecules for use by industry.
Energy awareness and knowledge have been found to drive energy efficiency among consumers. For this reason, in 2020, NGC launched the Energy SmarTT app, built internally, to help citizens develop good practices for conserving energy, reducing energy consumption and using electricity more efficiently.
A major feature of the app is the Appliance Electricity Cost Calculator, which determines the electricity cost of using different household appliances and the estimated carbon footprint based on usage.
Within the wider NGC Group, NGC CNG Company Limited promotes the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cheaper, greener, and more efficient alternative to the traditional petrol and diesel fuels for vehicles.
Since 2014, it is estimated that almost 20,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions were avoided through displacement of petroleum fuels with CNG. CNG fuel sales are also projected to increase, having crossed the one million litre milestone in September 2019.
Globally, other energy companies are also adopting and implementing energy-efficient technologies and practices to increase sustainability in their operations.
Saudi Aramco, a Saudi Arabian multinational petroleum and natural gas company, has invested heavily in flare minimisation to be more efficient in its use of energy. The company also adopted co-generation technology to promote energy efficiency, lower the energy intensity of its operating plants, add value to its hydrocarbon resources, and protect the environment.
Total, a major global energy player, has taken an ambitious step in 2020 to achieve net zero emissions for its global business by 2050.
In a September 2020 report titled “Getting to Net Zero”, Total said the first part of the ambition is to become carbon-neutral in its own GHG emissions from production facilities. Total intends to lower direct emissions by improving energy efficiency, eliminating routine flaring, electrifying processes and reducing methane emissions. To address the residual emissions, the company plans to develop carbon sinks, such as nature-based solutions, by investing in forests, as well as carbon capture and storage.
Energy efficiency is expected to remain high on the agenda of the government and companies to lower their carbon footprint, which ultimately will benefit the environment while contributing to sustainable economic growth and competitiveness.
