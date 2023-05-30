Proper policy framework needed for SMEs

A SURVEY conducted by the Employers’ Consultative Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ECA) shows that a proper policy framework that includes a focus on business resilience must be the focal point of the Government for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in order not to be exposed to global shocks.
The ECA launched the survey findings last week, after partnering with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Decent Work Technical Team (DWT) to conduct a study on business resilience trends and practices in T&T.
The ECA conducted surveys and interviews among its 700 members with agencies such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (Nedco), and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), to identify the major challenges.
A key takeaway from the survey showed that the Government’s micro and small enterprise (MSE) policy document is outdated and does not include a focus on business resilience.
The study also showed insufficient attention and a lack of coordination among different Government agencies with mainstreaming business resilience within their policies and programmes.
Another area identified in the survey was the low level of business resilience management among SMEs, including slow progress in Business Continuity Plan formulation and implementation.
“No institutional linkage with technical education vis-à-vis training in business resilience. Lack of a critical mass of business continuity and disaster recovery planning professionals to satisfy manpower requirements in the country in the near term. Weak engagement of the financial sector in building financial resilience within the SME sector,” the survey outlined.
Also highlighted were the limited institutional linkages between the ECA and the nation’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the respective business associations in the roll-out of the SURE business resilience training programme.
The report further stated that several respondents in the qualitative interviews pointed to several weaknesses in the government’s SME policy framework enshrined in the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development’s Micro and Small Enterprise Development Policy Document for Trinidad and Tobago 2014-2016.
They noted that aside from being outdated, the document is completely silent on the question of business resilience measures to create more risk-resilient enterprises that are capable of resisting, coping, and recovering quickly during times of sudden shocks, emergencies, and disasters.
“However, 53 per cent of respondents to the online survey also reported that business resilience is an important topic that is most frequently discussed by the business community, followed by the Government and the trade union movement,” the interviewees disclosed.
Some of the recommendations that the survey highlighted are for the establishment of a Cabinet-level committee to revisit the rationale for the current parcelling out of responsibilities among Government agencies responsible for providing support to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector; and render a Cabinet decision for the rationalisation of the role and function.
According to the study, the creation of a unified national strategy document for SME policy will increase clarity regarding the SME policy components in existing policy documents.
It will also provide a basis to demonstrate alignment of all relevant policies and schemes and other business continuity processes of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) that are aligned with the Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy Framework for T&T and the National Response Framework) and to consider priority areas for adjustments in the overall policy portfolio and mix.
“By setting out targets and performance indicators, the strategy will also provide a basis to monitor and evaluate the progress of the whole envelope of Government measures in achieving the national SME policy vision and objectives for enhanced SME competitiveness and business resilience,” the survey explained.
Hazards and risks
With regards to the hazards SMEs faced 27.6 per cent of respondents identified pandemics and epidemics as among the main hazards out of 16 options presented to them. Utility outages were 14.2 per cent followed by ransomware and cyberattacks 10.2 per cent.
The ECA discovered during the survey that not much is being done in the SME sector to buffer against potential disasters.
The report also noted that 22 per cent conducted a risk assessment, 12 per cent have developed recovery plans, 20 per cent have developed a business continuity plan and 30 per cent developed an emergency response plan. But 15 per cent did not have a plan at all.
The survey further pointed out that SMEs are important catalysts for resilience in TT, given their agility, entrepreneurship, ability to innovate, and their role in providing livelihoods.
However, it said SMEs experience multiple challenges in the development and implementation of business continuity plans and strategies.
These tend to cluster around the following areas:
• Lack of skills and know-how regarding risk management and business continuity.
• Scarce financial resources to allocate to the development, implementation, and sustainability of a Business Continuity Plan.
• Lack of awareness of risks and their potential impact on business.
• Inadequate incentives specifically geared toward addressing business resilience.
Another recommendation that was stated in the report is that the ECA should step in to ensure that businesses are resilient.
“The proposed role will require a concerted effort on the part of the ECA to deepen the engagement with its members and the wider business community by enhancing its business resilience training infrastructure and providing fearless advocacy for targeted interventions to help build business resilience capacity among SMEs.”
According to the Central Statistical Office, mini-micros have one employee, including owner/manager, and a sales turnover per annum of $250,000; micro-enterprises have 1 to 5 employees and a turnover of up to $1,000,000; small enterprises have 6-25 employees and a sales turnover of up to $8,000,000; while a medium enterprise has a complement of 26-50 employees and a sales turnover of up to $10,000,000. Moreover, there are approximately 20,000-25,000 SMEs, representing roughly 85 per cent of all registered businesses and contributing more than 30 per cent to the country’s GDP.