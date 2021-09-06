PROPERTY owners must submit a valuation return form by November 30 or face a possible $5,000 fine, according to the Ministry of Finance.
The ministry indicated on its social media pages yesterday that anyone owning residential, commercial or agricultural land, or any combination of such, must submit a return containing the particulars required by the Commissioner of Valuations on or before November 30, 2021.
“Under Section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to comply with this requirement constitutes a criminal offence which is punishable by a fine of $5,000,” the statement said.
The ministry also said returns can be completed and submitted either manually or online using the website; returns submitted manually with attachments can be placed in a sealed envelope with the owner’s address, telephone contact and e-mail address written on the envelope, and deposited at any of the drop boxes located at the Valuation Division regional Offices or Municipal Corporations listed below.
The notice sparked many persons to comment on the ministry’s announcement.
One Facebook user said, “What about the squatters? I hope the Ministry staff going out to ensure everyone files and are treated fairly including Sea Lots, Beetham, Laventille and Morvant.”
Another user said, “Public education on this initiative will be beneficial. It is reflected in the comments all over social media that persons don’t understand this initiative… what it is, why it may be necessary.”
While a third user lamented that the timeline given to submit the valuation form was ridiculous.
And another commenter called on the ministry to explain the terms “land” and “possession” to the public.
During his budget presentation last year Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that mandatory valuations were going to be implemented so that the property tax can be determined.
“This Government has been working assiduously to produce the required valuations, notwithstanding numerous challenges,” he said. “To expedite the process and validate the information, the Commissioner of Valuations will be making mandatory requests of property owners pursuant to section 29 of the Valuation of Land Act.”
Imbert assured property owners that the tax will be fair.
He said the property tax would focus on residential properties first and commercial and industrial properties would soon follow.
The 2007 to 2010 administration of the People’s National Movement attempted to replace the Land and Building Tax with a Property Tax in 2009.
The proposed introduction of the tax was faced by significant resistance from some parts of the population, which culminated in an Axe the Tax campaign, started by the Congress of the People.