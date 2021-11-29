GOVERNMENT yesterday extended the deadline for the submission of the property tax valuation return form to January 31, 2022 from today.
The announcement was made in a public notice that was addressed to every person in possession of residential land, commercial land, agricultural land or a combination of any of the above (mixed use) with or without buildings in T&T.
The notice pointed out that under section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to submit the form constitutes a criminal offence that is punishable by a fine of $5,000.
The notice also advised property owners that they are not to include original documents when submitting their completed forms via dropbox.
The property owners will be contacted when the return has been processed and provided with a Property Identification Number (PIN) assigned to the property. Each property will be assigned one PIN, according to the public notice.
Last Wednesday, responding to an urgent question in Parliament from and Opposition Chief Whip David Lee, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Valuation Division of the Ministry of Finance had not received the required 200,000 valuation return forms which are needed to proceed with the implementation of property tax.
Imbert said: “The current exercise is being driven and led by the Valuation Division. The information I have from the Valuation Division is that on the previous occasion approximately 127,000 returns were submitted for residential properties.
“So far, on this occasion, approximately a further 55,000 forms have been submitted. When disaggregated, we have determined that of that 55,000, about 7,000 are resubmissions and approximately 37,500 are residential.
“The total number of returns for residential properties at this time is 165,000. According to the law, we have to get to 200,000 before the process of implementation of property tax can commence.
“As a consequence, the Valuation Division is carefully monitoring the situation and an appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time.”
On November 19, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) called on the Government to consider an extension on the submission of the property tax forms beyond November 30, 2021.
The CRBC, in a statement yesterday, said there can be criminal liabilities or a penalty if these forms are not filed by November 30, hence, Government is urged to consider the request to extend the deadline as an urgent matter.
The CRBC believes that the timing for submission of the property tax forms—which require measuring living spaces and other additional details—is making it difficult for homeowners to complete at this time.
“Business owners are focusing on driving business sales during this Christmas period, fresh off the heels of the state of emergency. In addition to this, consideration must be given to the fact that there is an election in Tobago.
“Bearing in mind that many businesses are in recovery mode, if not survival mode, for its members and that employees and the general public are focused on financial and family matters at this time we would ask the Government to consider an extension into 2022 when business and personal situations should normalise,” the chambers said.