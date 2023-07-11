Proud of the past, embracing the future

IN 2005 there was no WhatsApp, Twitter or Instagram.
Facebook was only about friends connecting with no company pages, ads or even video.
YouTube was just beginning.
And your phone was probably a Blackberry or Nokia, as the iPhone and Galaxy weren’t invented yet.
However since 2005, there has been the marketing communications agency The Buzz Ltd.
Over the past 18 years, The Buzz Ltd has been a trusted partner to numerous renowned companies, creating advertising communications to build their brands and drive growth.
During this time, consumers, technology, and business have changed immensely and the rate of change seems to be increasing at an ever-faster pace.
Despite this, some of the brands The Buzz Ltd started out with nearly two decades ago are still with them today - and succeeding.
This is testament to the constant evolution The Buzz Ltd undergoes to help their clients leverage trends and innovations to their benefit.
As stated by Fernan De Gannes, The Buzz Ltd’s director client services, “the key to success and thriving in this business is to recognise the rapid changes in the industry and to embrace and adapt to them.”
Irrespective of changes and technological revolutions, there are some core principles which underpin all that The Buzz Ltd does.
These include a deep understanding of the client’s business, strategic brand insight and creative excellence.
Another core principle that’s becoming ever more important for the future is dynamic collaboration - both with people and ever-changing technology.
Chief creative officer at The Buzz Ltd, Simone Jacelon says “Collaboration is key. I’ve worked in agencies that operate in silos and that format simply does not work. Part of our success is the free flow of ideas between our creative teams, between departments, between us and the client, and even with external suppliers.”
Speaking on the topic of working with technology, chief innovation officer at The Buzz Ltd, Jason Stedman says while utilising new technology is a must for today’s and tomorrow’s world, its use is best served when based on strategy.
He states: “There’s a lot of technology available to everyone, but that doesn’t mean that everyone can make the best use of it. This is why innovative and strategic thinking are so important to get technology to work for you, and not you working for technology. Our investment in technology is continuous, and most recently we’ve invested in AI tools. But to be truly beneficial for us and our clients, there must always be a strategy that carries from implementation to delivering results”.
Looking forward, The Buzz Ltd is excited to embrace the new era of brand communication solutions, where technology and collaboration play an increasingly pivotal role.
The Buzz Ltd’s managing director, Mary Fullerton expressed excitement about the agency’s future in the ever-evolving landscape of advertising: “It’s an exhilarating new dance! A fusion of connections and connectivity. Reaching people has attained unprecedented levels of complexity and fragmentation. Gone are the days when consumers were confined by geographic location or age brackets; now, they must be reached within communities of special interest. This paradigm shift allows consumers to actively participate in shaping the brands that cater to their needs. With the advent of new technologies and global connectivity, we embrace a new era of connected campaigns, voices, and experiences. These connections form the pulsating rhythm that fuels ideas, ignites inspiration, and propels creativity in the realm of brand building and adding value to our client’s business.”