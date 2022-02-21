Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste is rejecting the move by Finance Minister Colm Imbert to appoint a board of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) come March.
Last Tuesday, in the Senate, Imbert announced that the board will be appointed in one month and it is expected to “hit the ground running.”
“As soon as the relevant sections of the legislation are proclaimed and we establish a board, a lot of work has been done over the last three years to give them all of the documentation and the action plans and the implementation plans that the new board will require. I expect that within one month the board will be appointed and the Revenue Authority will hit the ground running,” he added.
Imbert said a Note has been submitted to Cabinet for the proclamation of sections of the Act. That would allow the Authority itself to be established and allow it to start the process of creating all of its work rules, programmes and operational systems.
The TTRA will eventually replace the Board of Inland Revenue and the Customs and Excise Division.
However, speaking to the Express yesterday, PSA president Leroy Baptiste expressed grave concerns with the TTRA model as it can be seen as dismantling the public service.
“Places like the Regional Health Authority, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) moved to this TTRA model and it has not worked. It has not benefited the public servants. The one thing the Government succeeded in doing is having the politicians more involved in these authorities and picking the leadership to run the organisations,” Baptiste lamented.
Asked whether any consultations were held with the union on the TTRA, Baptiste said no meaningful consultation was held.
“There is a deliberate move on the part of this administration to sideline and marginalise the trade unions, as a stakeholder in this country and also trample on workers’ rights.”
The union head vowed to fight the TTRA model when it’s implemented next month.
Last year, during debate on the bill in the senate, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial accused the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, of undermining the independence of the TTRA board by having oversight of the appointees.
She accused the Government of proposing a structure in which a politically appointed board of management would control the hiring of staff.
“In referencing clause 16, she said, this would “decimate an entire portion of our public service,” and usurp the fairness and equity of the service commission, thereby removing the layer of protection between politicians and taxpayers.
“This bill will no longer allow our civil servants to carry out the important function of collecting revenue on behalf of the state in a manner that is free and fair and free from fear of political interference,” Lutchmedial said.