ALMOST seven out of ten people who used the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) last year said they were satisfied with the service.
This was a substantial improvement since 2016 when the state-owned company had a customer satisfaction score of 44 per cent.
This was revealed at yesterday’s Public Accounts Committee meeting which examined the accounts of PTSC for the period 2014 to 2018.
In response to PAC chairman Dave Tancoo, PTSC vice-chairman Robin Rampersad said PTSC’s target in its Strategic Plan of 90 per cent customer satisfaction was probably too ambitious since the international best practice is 80 per cent.
Rampersad said he expected the improvements in customer satisfaction to be achieved in small increments.
It was also revealed that PTSC needs 500 buses to service all 163 routes in Trinidad and Tobago.
But it currently has 160 to 170 working buses.
Rampersad said the corporation’s strategic plan has a target of having 500 working buses which would enable it to service all 163 routes in T&T. He said currently the corporation has an operational fleet of 160 to 170 buses which serve 79 (of the 163) routes.
Rampersad said 79 is the maximum number of routes PTSC could service with the number of buses it has.
It is to get 300 new buses in three tranches, which are expected to begin arriving in the second to third quarter of 2024.
In response to questions from PAC member Jearlean John, PTSC’s general manager, Patrick Gomez said 13 per cent of the corporation’s ridership were people over the age of 60 (who did not pay directly). Their fares were paid by the Ministry of Social Development.
Also riding “free” are students in school uniform, whose fares are paid by the Ministry of Education.
However, the PAC was told that PTSC was “having a challenge” in collecting this money from the Ministry of Education.
The Ministry of Education also pays for maxi-taxis concessionaires which service schools in Trinidad and Tobago. Payments from the MoE had been pretty regular over several months for this maxi-taxi service, the PAC was told.
Asked by John about the rapid turnover of staff, Gomez said PTSC was “a challenging environment” in which to work and also that the corporation has difficulty attracting high-level staff due to the salary levels.
Average bus is 12 years old
Gomez said PTSC has a rigorous maintenance programme to keep the current fleet at its operational level. There was a refurbishment programme in place in which parts were being acquired to bring buses that were reparable back into service. Asked by member Paula Gopee-Scoon about the average age of PTSC’s buses, deputy GM (Engineering) David Mangal, said the 55 newer buses in the fleet which were acquired between 2018-2020.
After that, he said, there were buses 12 years or greater, with some even 16 to 18 years old.
“So if you were to take an average, we could be at (buses of) over 10 to 12 years old,” he said.
Gomez said the supply chain problems in accessing parts which started during Covid have continued beyond the pandemic period and the PTSC continues to experience problems in getting parts.
He said PTSC had engaged UTT to provide trainees to work with PTSC’s buses. He said the new buses will have programmes that involve in-house training by the manufacturer as well as training at the manufacturing site. The PTSC has seven to eight different types of buses in its fleet but the 300 new buses will be from one manufacturer, the PAC was told.
In response to a question from member Amery Browne, Gomez said there was CCTV coverage at all seven depots. He said the Corporation continued to expand that network in terms of the transit malls which is the “next stage”. He said the assets of the corporation were “covered in the surveillance room”.
He said the new buses have the capability to have CCTV cameras “but we have not been leveraging that, but we plan to”.. “Part of the specifications for the new buses is that they must come with cameras and the surveillance room will expand into an operations room which would be monitoring those buses,” Gomez said.
In response to a question from member Charrise Seepersad about why PTSC did not have an app which could inform customers of changes to its service and allow payment, Gomez said PTSC had an online payment facility. He said while it did not have an app, “that is where we are going”.
The committee commended the corporation, which had completed its financial statements up to September 2022 and had submitted it to the Ministry of Finance.
Tancoo said it was important for PTSC to perform well. He said a more efficient transportation service will do a lot to ease traffic congestion in the country. Tancoo said, like other members of the PAC, namely John and Browne, without PTSC he too would not have been able to get to school.