PTSC to buy 240 electric buses

The Public Transport Services Corporation is moving full speed ahead to significantly decrease its carbon footprint with the planned purchase of 300 new buses.
In addition, as part of its modernisation it is seeking to install GPS on all the buses and develop an app so citizens can know where each bus is and when the next will arrive.
According to a tender document, the corporation will buy 240 electric buses with the remaining 60 being powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
Because the acquisition of the buses is still out for tender the cost of the purchase of the electric buses is unavailable, but they form part of the Government’s attempt to meet its carbon reduction goals in the public transportation sector.
The purchase of electric buses is also expected to give the corporation a major boost in its limited fleet with sources saying it could increase the total number of buses by over 50 per cent. It is also expected that some of the operating costs will be reduced as the electric buses will not require the same level of maintenance as the non-electric vehicle. As well, the cost of the electric version is cheaper when compared to diesel vehicles.
Express Business has learnt that 120 of the electric buses will be stationed at the PTSC compound in Port of Spain with some located at Arima, Tobago and San Fernando.
According to the tender document:
• Vehicles must be right-hand drive battery electric buses
• The vehicle must contain no dealer markings of any type, interior or exterior.
• Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Ordinance of Trinidad and Tobago
• British Public Service Vehicle Regulations for construction use or equivalent
• Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Lighting
• Secondary Legislation of European Community Technical Standard with specific reference to vehicle breaking equipment and performance or equivalent
• Recommendations for the standardization of motor buses issued by the International Union of Public Transport [IUTP]
• United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard applicable to [PSV] Buses or equivalent Where specified, the materials and components offered should meet the American Society of Automobile Engineers [SAE] standards and performance recommendations or equivalent.
• All goods and materials to be incorporated in the goods must be new, unused, and of the most recent or current models, and incorporate all recent improvements in design and materials,
According to the PTSC it has committed to the modernisation of its operations to improve efficiency and provide enhanced transportation and other related services to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
It added that the modernisation of its operations is based on the pillars of Digitisation, Decarbonisation and the offering of Transportation as a Service.
But even as the PTSC is seeking to purchase the electric buses it will have to build a sub station to support the additional power at its Port of Spain facility. It is expected that the price will be up to $30 million. This will however be built by the vendor since T&TEC has reportedly told the PTSC that if it has to do it the corporation will have to wait up to three years to get it done. This was unacceptable to the PTSC which wants to roll out the new buses by the end of the year.
According to the tender, the winners will also have to supply, install, and commission all the hardware and software required for the outfitting of a centralized operation and dispatch centre in Port of Spain limited to:
(a) The provision, installation, and commissioning of large-screen monitors or displays
(b) The provision, installation, and commissioning of all the required communication devices and cabling
(c) The provision, installation, and commissioning of the software required for each system module and for the system
A local telecommunications provider would be selected by PTSC. It is expected that the bidder would work with the telecommunications provider during installation and commissioning.
The space requirements, electrical power requirements, telecommunication requirements, and any other requirements for the installation and commissioning of the dispatch centre shall be communicated to the PTSC, noted the tender document.
The bidder is also expected to provide the hardware and software capability to allow for the real time monitoring of the charging of each individual bus and the entire fleet.
It is expected that smart charging features can be directly implemented and would reduce demand charge and allow for prioritising of charging of specific buses depending on state of charge and route assignment.
The real-time monitoring of the entire electric bus fleet is required according to the tender with the live data to include at least: bus location on a live map, expected time of arrival to destination and speed.
The tender revealed that a passenger counter system for each bus is required. The passenger counter must allow for easy extraction of daily passenger data in Excel format.
“The bidder is required to develop and commission an app to be used by commuters that provides at a minimum real-time update on the availability of electric buses and the expected arrival to terminals. The app should be made for both android and Apple platforms and feature branding and other information provided by PTSC.
The bidder is to provide training to PTSC in disseminating information on the app and the automated updating of routes and bus status.
The app should also include payment methods that would be specified by PTSC,” the tender noted.
Bidders were also asked to consider the following technologies.
(a) Vehicle to Grid
(b) Artificial Intelligence in estimating estimated time of arrival, remaining range, or any other aspects.
(c) Autonomous driving.
It is also expected that the Ministry will send a team of technicians to observe certain aspects of the manufacturing process.
(ii) General Inspection tests will be carried out in presence of nominated inspection agency who will issue relevant certificate of compliance. These tests will include but will not be limited to:
a) Determination that vehicle is new and of most recent model
b) In god physical condition – no dents/rust etc
c) Complies with specified standards (weight, height etc).