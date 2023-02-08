T&T Chamber and Industry Commerce president, Charles Pashley, believes health economics can play a big part in improving this country’s healthcare system.
Speaking at the Chamber’s ‘Health Technology Assessment for Healthcare Decision-making’ conference at the Hyatt Regency yesterday, Pashley said the public is fully aware of the complex choices in deciding how to direct limited resources to meet the priority health needs of the population.
He noted that is why health technology assessment (HTA) is increasingly seen as an innovative way to sustain and improve health systems.
“The global health crisis showed us the crucial contribution of science, technology and innovation in addressing the healthcare challenges brought about by Covid-19, but also in supporting the society and economy in a time of major turmoil.
“Moreover, it showed us the value of collaboration among policymakers, health professionals, and the private sector when it comes to managing a crisis,” Pashley highlighted.
Further, he stressed that the population does not always have to wait for a crisis to lean on each other’s strengths.
“As a Chamber, we also know that private companies can play a role in the efficient utilisation of pharmaceuticals in line with HTA outcomes and this can be discussed at a future session,” he added.
Delivering the feature presentation was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, Dr Henry Bailey, who explained that health assessment technology summarises information about medical, economic, social, and ethical issues related to the use of health technology. Bailey said the people who visit the RHA’s and general hospitals often do not know how much their surgeries or various scans cost, which he thinks it is important that they know.
This is why he believes HTA’s are needed within the public health sector so that people will understand that it cost US$10,000 to do hip replacement surgery and it cost US$20,000 to put in a stent.
Dr Christine Laptiste senior researcher in Health Economics at the University of the West Indies said in the private sector you can get the costing of different medical procedures and while in the public health sector, citizens do not have to pay, they should be able to know how much their procedure cost.
“When citizens know how much different medical services cost, they will get an idea of the resources that goes into the various procedures. People will get a better appreciation by seeing the breakdown of the bill,” Laptiste added.