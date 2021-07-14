Punish illicit traders, says Faria

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria believes the only way to tackle the illicit trade that has been plaguing this country for decades is to implement stronger laws and take punitive action against the perpetrators who are found guilty of smuggling.
Speaking at the British High Commission Port of Spain webinar entitled Tackling Illicit Trade in Trinidad and Tobago, Faria said this country loses $100 million annually in public revenue due to smuggled goods and counterfeit items.
Faria said the key drivers of this major problem are lack of enforcement, low political will to intervene, low barriers to entry and inadequate penalties.
“While we are happy that the Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force was implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry as of May, which the chamber sits on, the country must have stronger investigations and must pursue the wrongdoers as millions of dollars is hemorrhaged from T&T’s revenue yearly,” Faria said.
He noted that this lack of action creates a sector of errant traders, who pay no taxes, evade the payment of duties and make no contributions to the National Insurance Scheme. This means compliant businesses are unable to compete with these traders.
The chamber’s CEO indicated that a person importing alcohol illegally can earn $1 million from just one shipping container of bottles by evading import duties.
Faria also explained that annual revenue loss from illicit trade in alcohol is estimated to be $70 million.
“The individuals who are today involved in the illegal trade in alcohol were the very same people who did so 30 years ago when he worked in the legitimate alcohol sector.
“If we take action, we could deal with this quite simply,” he exclaimed.
Faria added that bar owners who knowingly sell illegally imported beverages should lose their liquor licences.
Also a presenter at the webinar was the Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, who disputed Faria’s contention that there was low political will to tackle the issue and that stronger laws were needed.
Al Rawi said T&T already has laws in place to deal with illicit trade.
“The illicit trade in the various products is tied into ‘follow the money’. The follow the money technique government has engaged in, resides in around 26 laws and these laws are not insignificant on how they have been operationalised to treat with loss of revenue and the danger of the economic impact with respect to illicit trade, parallel importation, breaches of rights on the Intellectual Property spectrum, ecetera.”
The attorney general noted that it was incorrect to say that the government did not have a clear vision of what it wanted to achieve on the issue of illicit trade.