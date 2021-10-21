BUSINESS owners are calling on the Government to push curfew hours to midnight.

They say the current 10 p.m. curfew has many workers waiting a long time for transportation to get home.

Ryan Chin, director of the Dachin Group of Companies—which includes Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano and Jaxx International Grill—told the Express on Wednesday that while business is moving in a forward direction, it is progressing slowly.