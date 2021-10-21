BUSINESS owners are calling on the Government to push curfew hours to midnight.
They say the current 10 p.m. curfew has many workers waiting a long time for transportation to get home.
Ryan Chin, director of the Dachin Group of Companies—which includes Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano and Jaxx International Grill—told the Express on Wednesday that while business is moving in a forward direction, it is progressing slowly.
Chin said the critical issue is the curfew.
“With the curfew hours at 10 p.m. it is posing to be a serious challenge. The guests have to hurry and eat their food to facilitate the 8 or 8.30 p.m. closure, and then staff have to fight up with transportation to get home before the curfew. My manager and myself have dropped employees home a few times. While we are happy for the resumption of in-house dining, the hours need to be looked at,” he said.
He complained that the restriction on children 12 and under, who are not allowed inside Covid-19 safe zones, is resulting in slow sales.
“This implementation is making business very difficult to sustain. While we are grateful for alcohol resumption on November 1, many families who have kids that fall out of the safe zone would not come out to dine. So that needs to be revisited,” Chin said.
On Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, Mai Thai restaurant owner Ronnie Moses said since reopening in-house dining last Monday, sales have been bad because of the restrictions.
“Mai Thai placed a post on social media when we were reopening last week and only vaccinated persons allowed in the safe zone as was implemented by the Government. We got bashed for this saying that the restaurant discriminating. This is not our mandate, I personally do not like it either, but we have to abide the rules.”
Moses argued that the rule on children was nonsense.
“How families with kids are supposed to dine? Leave them in the car park or at home? Come on, this was not thought out properly at all. This acts as a deterrent for people to dine...
“This move is too much pressure on businesses, and this administration is giving us their dirty work to do by enforcing these rules at our establishments. You cannot keep the economy stagnant,” Moses said.
He also asked that the curfew be extended to midnight.
President of the Barkeepers and Owners Association of T&T (BOATT) Satesh Moonasar indicated that sales have been very slow since bars were allowed to reopen in a safe zone environment.
He said with the resumption of full service on November 1, he expects things to gradually pick up again.
He said he expected that by November the number of bars open should be between 80 and 90 per cent.
Ingrid Jahra, chief executive officer of CinemaONE Ltd, said that for the ten days the cineplex has been in operation since reopening, business has done well, considering all the challenges.
“The 50-per cent occupancy is challenging with great movie content, it would be better to have a longer day so we can accommodate more shows. Extending the curfew to midnight would be better, as it’s difficult to clean up and get transport past 9 p.m. Some patrons still don’t understand what fully vaccinated means, and it’s disheartening to have to turn back families with children 11 years and under,” Jahra explained.