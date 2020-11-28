Pyramid ‘sou sou’ schemes exploding in popularity

Lisa is a 25-year-old nail technician employed in Maraval.

Four weeks ago she was invited to invest $50 with the promise that she would get $14,400—an investment with just a four-week duration. The initial sum was small and the promise to get back thousands of dollars was attractive, so she decided to join.

She was recruited by a friend on Facebook. Lisa was then added to a group called “The Gifting” on the communications app Telegram.

According to the app, the group was created on October 31, and up to yesterday morning had 37 members.