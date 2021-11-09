Quarry operators owe $194m in royalties

THE GOVERNMENT is owed $194 million in outstanding royalties from quarry companies for the period between 2005 and 2020.
This was revealed in Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) summary report called the State of the Extractive Sectors Report for 2021.
Speaking at the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) virtual forum yesterday, TTEITI head of secretariat, Sherwin Long, said the outstanding royalties are largely because of underreporting of mineral production volumes and the concomitant challenges in calculating and collecting royalties owed.
“At a time where we have a revenue crunch, making attempts to retrieve that money is key. There are also other challenges in the mining sector in terms of licensing operators that we have. We currently only have eight, out of approximately 80 to 90 operating companies.”
He explained that the TTEITI recommended a few things to treat with this situation.
“One of the problems with the outstanding royalties is having a system to verify the production, using drones to verify production, looking at stockpiles, is important as well as how do you digitalise this licensing process, making it a single electronic window and including the EITI clauses in mining licensing and contracts,” Long said.
With regard to total revenue payments from T&T extractive industries, Long indicated using a graph that for 2020 the payment was between $5 and $6 billion, compared to over $28 billion in 2014.
“From 2010-2018 BPTT, the National Gas Corporation and the now-defunct Petrotrin were the highest tax paying companies.”
He noted that the provisional data for upstream payments by Petrotrin/Heritage Petroleum shows in 2014, the payment was $6 billion and in 2020 it dropped significantly to $600 million due to the climate of the economy.
Long said the TTEITI aim going forward is looking at revenue remodelling, initial discussions were already had with EITI International, as well as the Energy Ministry on this.
“We are looking to do some projections on what we would earn using publicly available data. Our approach to public outreach is also going to change on more topical issues and highlighting work from the civil society group.”
Also speaking was TTEITI chairman Gregory McGuire, who indicated that EITI legislation should be implemented in Trinidad and Tobago and the body would be advocating and pressing for this to become a reality.
McGuire said some of the initiatives the TTEITI is embarking on include getting data and reporting in more timely fashion.
“Persons would not have to wait for two years to know what is going on in the extractive industries and other energy matters, so this means using technology to make the data more current.”
Another aim is to increase mining sector participation.
“There are only four to five companies giving reports and there is a huge gap between the existing companies involved in mining,” McGuire said.
OWTU president general Ancel Roget again reiterated his call for a public enquiry into the now-defunct Petrotrin.
“Subsides went from $1 billion to $200 million, the price of fuel something we were predicting all the time, increased by 84 per cent. More increases are expected to come.”
Roget also questioned who is holding the Government responsible for the Train 1 fiasco.