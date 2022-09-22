With flooding being a serious issue in Trinidad and Tobago, a product manufactured in the United States called Quick Dam flood bags to prevent water from seeping into homes is in high demand here.
The Quick Dam website states the flood bags contain a super absorbent powder that activates when wet and grows to full size in five to ten minutes.
Once activated the inner gel acts as a barrier to divert problem flood water away.
The website further states that the bags and barrier can be left in place for up to six to eight months and it can be stored and reused after placing it to dry for 2-3 months.
Also, the website said the flood barriers are water-activated and come in lengths of five feet, ten feet and 17 feet. Barriers absorb, swell and gel oncoming water on contact to create a durable barrier.
Thomas and Sons Ltd, which is located on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, had the flood bags and barriers in stock, but is now out of stock due to the high demand caused by the heavy rainfall in the rainy season.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, director Christian Thomas said the idea to bring in the flood prevention product came when over a year ago the business premises flooded during the rainy season.
“The owner (of the building) started exploring options, as where Thomas and Sons Limited is situated, it floods during heavy downpour. We went on the website and contacted the company. The first order was shipped, about a week or two ago and as of this week is completely sold out. This was also due to all the flood warnings by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service,” Thomas said.
He said the company bought a couple hundred flood bags, but said they would be tripling their next order, which is expected to arrive in about two weeks.
“We are pleased by the response from people. The owner and I have both used the bags at our home and were impressed. It can also be used up to ten times,” he said.
Thomas said the company will soon look at purchasing flood protective barriers for construction sites.
The cost for the flood bags at Thomas and Sons are 12” x 24” 2 packs—$181.42; six packs $483.72 and ten packs $792.79.
The barriers at five feet cost $181.24; ten feet—$303.75 and the 17 feet flood barrier is priced at $484.48.
The Express did some checks and found that Peake Trading, on the Western Main Road, Port of Spain, also sells flood bags.
Checks were also made to big hardware stores, however some were either now hearing about the products for the first time or did not carry it.
Krishna Ramlagan of Ramlagan’s General Hardware & Electrical in Couva, told the Express that all he sold were bags to fill with sand to prevent floods, but said he was very interested in the Quick Dam products and would look into it before the day ended yesterday.
