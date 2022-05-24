Rahael launches high-end apartments in San Fernando

THERE has been an addition to the skyline in San Fernando, with the completion of The Residences, a nine-storey apartment complex, built at an investment of close to $200 million.
The 72-unit apartment complex was officially opened over the weekend, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Each apartment will be 1,500 square feet. The complex has eight penthouses.
Chairman and Group chief executive officer of Rahael Holdings Limited Anthony Rahael, told Express Business on Saturday that one of the hurdles the company had to overcome was to convince the Town and Country Planning Division that it could do the project and do it well.
“This is the first nine-storey residential apartments in San Fernando. So getting it right was very important. The other thing we ensured was that the complex had a lot of greenery and landscaping along with parking. Town and Country has certain requirements, for example of the amount of parking they want, and we exceeded that. When we showed Town Country how the end product was expected to look, the project was approved,” Rahael said.
With a starting price of $3 million - the highest being $3.4 million with a starting price of $3 million - the highest being $3.4 million, Rahael noted that 42 of the 72 units have already been sold.
“That was with no advertising, only via word of mouth. What the company is going to do is keep about ten units, for when expats come to the country. What we found was that expats did not have living options in the South and with the energy sector starting to rejuvenate, they would want somewhere safe and secure to live,” he emphasised.
The apartment complex was expected to be completed in April last year. However with the two lockdowns in the construction sector, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the project got delayed. He boasted that with construction being put on hold for three months in 2020 and three months in 2021, the company’s 150 employees were fully paid during this period.
“We went to our bankers and borrowed more money, in order to pay the wages. Our bankers were very cooperative.”
Asked if the increase in the cost of raw material and the tripling of shipping freight cost affected the project’s budget, Rahael said luckily for them, the company brought in all of its supplies, just before the pandemic.
“If I had to build this again with the inflated cost of raw materials and the shipping freight, I could not build and sell it for the price it is being sold for now. Fortunately for us, we were able to bring in most of the materials. We still got caught with one or two things, but we were able to maintain our prices.”
Though Rahael is not originally from San Fernando, the business mogul says he has a close affinity to South Trinidad.
Having an ownership stake in several businesses including South Park, Rahael stressed that the vision for South Park had been more than 20 years in the making.
“Rahael Holdings Ltd has been in the construction business for the last 35 years and one thing we are known for is quality. When we used to build houses for Housing Development Corporation (HDC), years ago, the company prided itself in giving a quality product, even though it was for affordable housing…we pride ourselves in executing quality over quantity,” he said.
His advice to developers is to produce quality work and pay more attention to the entire scope of the project.
More projects
What’s next for Rahael Holdings Limited? The businessman said the company is now about to start a private housing project in Chaguanas.
“It will be 45 townhouses to be sold between $1.4 and $1.5 million. Then we are looking for land in the San Fernando area, to do the same affordable housing. I saw a couple and will be negotiating with the owners of the land. San Fernando is my second home,” Rahael remarked.
Sharing his perspective on the ultra-modern complex apartments, San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello said at the launch ceremony that improved physical infrastructure, improved delivery of services from major institutions and improved roadways have paved the way for business opportunities.
Regrello noted the luxury apartments fit into his council’s vision of the new San Fernando…T&T’s smart city of tomorrow.
“We, in the council, believe that all construction work today is a footprint, which may last for decades to come. So, we are trying… really trying to get it all right.”
Regrello indicated that it fits into the master plan, being implemented by UDeCOTT on the San Fernando Waterfront Project.
“This project, when completed, is expected to be the commercial core of the city -- holding out prospects for creating jobs, generating spill-off incomes, and improving the quality of lives in the City and the southland.
“Overall, it holds opportunities for international and local tourism, commercial enterprises, improved transportation and leisure facilities, family spaces and the preservation of the City’s historical assets,” the mayor added.
About Anthony Rahael
Anthony Rahael is the Group CEO for Rahael Holdings; Amera Caribbean Development; Broadway Properties; Trinity Housing; Endeavour Holdings Ltd; Albertwood; JMC Entertainment and South Park.
For the subsidiaries of the RHL Group, Rahael directs all company operations and activities to maximise profitability; he establishes objectives, plans, policies and standards.
RHL is responsible for the completed projects such as; Briar Place on Sweet Briar Road, St Clair; Park Place, 17 to 20 Queens Park West; The Renaissance at Shorelands; and South Park Plaza in San Fernando.
He has over 40 years of professional experience in business including manufacturing; wholesale and retail sales; finance; real estate development and construction; and business development. He has been a director of National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited; Premier Quality Services Limited as well as Trinidad & Tobago Bureau of Standards.
He is a member of the Trinidad & Tobago Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad & Tobago Manufacturers’ Association and the Downtown Owners & Merchants Association. Rahael is a past president of Trinidad & Tobago Manufacturers’ Association and has also served as Chairman of Fashion Week of Trinidad & Tobago (FWTT).