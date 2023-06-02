Ramkissoon: Fire accepts 4% offer ‘begrudgingly’

THE executive of the Fire Service Associations (1st & 2nd Division) have accepted the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO) four per cent salary.
But while they may have accepted the offer, president of the Fire Services Association Leo Ramkissoon said they are not happy to have done so but they felt they had no other choice.
“We were between an extremely difficult place and a rock so we had to (sign),” Ramkissoon told the Express in a telephone interview.
“The membership gave is the mandate to accept the four per cent given the ruling of the court especially that whatever they ruled would be applicable for ten years,” Ramkissoon said.
The Fire Services Association was in a special tribunal at the Industrial Court in Port of Spain arguing for a better wage offer than the CPO’s four per cent offer.
In a release issued yesterday the CPO announced that the fire services had accepted the four per cent salary offer following an emergency meeting with their members who voted in favour of accepting the offer.
“The Fire Service Associations signed off on a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) accommodating the four per cent salary increase for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019,” it stated.
Apart from the four per cent salary increase, the associations also signed off on the improvement of allowances and the revision of some existing benefits applicable to its members.
“There were adjustments to allowances such as protective suit maintenance, house and meal, travelling and facilities, special responsibility, special Tobago allowance, cost of living allowance (COLA) as well as, a lump-sum payment of $4,000 to officers who retired compulsorily, voluntarily and with permission on the grounds of illness for the period 2014-2015. Additionally, new allowances such as land, search and rescue, legal unit, information technology and air condition technology were included along with an agreement to conduct a job evaluation exercise,” the release stated.
The CPO Commander Dr Daryl Dindial, according to the release, stated throughout the negotiations process that the State demonstrated its commitment to honouring its offer, despite the matter being referred to the special tribunal of the Industrial Court.
He added, that the Government’s priority remains the preservation of jobs in our economy and the role of the State as an employer cannot be divorced from its role as manager of the economy.
Dindial shared that several Caricom countries such as Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia and Jamaica all had wage freezes during the period under review.
He added, several Caricom countries also retrenched workers in their Public Service as a means of reducing expenditure. He is thankful that this was not our reality.
“The CPO thanks the nation’s fire officers for their continuous demonstration of commitment to serving the public and protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. He added there are many outstanding issues that the personnel department is continuing to work on to improve the lives, welfare and well-being of our fire officers along with other stakeholders,” it stated.