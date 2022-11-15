Ramps: ExxonMobil contract extended

GERARD Johnson, Trinidad and Tobago’s candidate for the position of president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has already created history.

“This is the first time in the history of the IDB that Caribbean is pushing a candidate for the top job,” said Robert Le Hunte, former commercial banker and minister of public utilities, who is now employed as an executive director at the IDB.

Le Hunte told Express Business on Monday that the five member states of the Caribbean constituency—Barbados, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Guyana and T&T—all support Johnson’s candidacy.