LAST Thursday, Ramps Logistics Guyana re-submitted its application to Guyana’s local content committee seeking a local content certificate to operate in the Caricom country.
Ramps Guyana has a lucrative logistics contract with American energy giant, ExxonMobil, to transport, store and distribute all the equipment and supplies required by the Texan company, one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, The contract between Ramps Guyana and ExxonMobil is for five years and ends in November 2022.
A local content certificate is essential for the company to operate in Guyana.
About four weeks ago, Guyana’s Local Content Secretariat did not approve the application by Ramps Guyana for the certificate to operate in the country.
The company said that its updated application for the local content certificate included the additional nine items requested by the Secretariat in a letter dated June 24, 2022, which was delivered to the company on June 27.
“We would again like to thank the officials at the Local Content Secretariat for responding to our request and outlining the additional information needed to meet the requirement for entry into the local contentregistry. We look forward to continuing to work with the Secretariat and resolving all issues. We continue to appreciate the support from all our stakeholders, especially our team members, as we await a speedy resolution to this unfortunate situation,” the company said.
At the time, CEO of Ramps Logistics, Shaun Rampersad, who is also chairman of Ramps Guyana, told a news conference in Guyana there had been no reason forthcoming as to why it was denied certification, since it met all the requirements outlined by the Act.
Rampersad’s lawyers subsequently wrote to the Secretariat seeking reasons for their denial.
“From the initial look of the letter, it doesn’t look like anything unreasonable. They have made some demands of us. From what I have seen, they are not unreasonable and we are very committed to working with them to have this resolved. I am hopeful we can have this sorted out,” Rampersad had told the Express following receipt of the letter.
Encourage Guyanese
The Local Content Act was passed in Guyana in December 2021 to encourage development and greater participation for Guyanese nationals in the petroleum industry.
Among the requirements for certification are that the company has to be registered in Guyana, have 90 per cent of its employees from Guyana, 75 per cent of its management team to be Guyanese nationals and that it must be 51 percent owned by a Guyanase national.
Rampsersad sold 51 per cent of Ramps Guyana to Deepak Lall, a friend and businessman.
Lall was born in Trinidad born, but became a naturalised Guyanese citizen, this year. His birth was registered in Guyana in June 2021 and a Guyanese passport was issued to him on September 9, 2021.
Lall, a mechanical engineer, is the managing director of the Point Lisas-based Qualitech Machining Services Limited, a machining services, engineering sales and service and project delivery provider in the Caribbean.
He became a shareholder of Ramps Logistics Guyana on March 9, 2022, acquiring 51 per cent of the company in newly issued shares, for US$1 million.
Lall told the Sunday Express of June 26, 2022, that as part of the wider diaspora, his application for a Guyanese passport was an opportunity for him to contribute to the country.
Ramps Logistics, a family-owned business from Cunupia, expanded into Guyana into 2013, and set up a subsidiary company, Ramps Logistics Guyana.
ExxonMobil’s success
In 2017, Ramps Logistics Guyana was awarded the five-year logistics contract by ExxonMobil to coordinate its operations in Guyana.
Since then, the American energy giant has had 31 oil discoveries in its Stabroek block.
ExxonMobil is part of a consortium that is developing Guyana’s Stabroek Block. Exxon Mobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds 45 per cent interest in the Block. American Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 per cent interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana, a Chinese company, holds 25 per cent interest.
In April, the company announced that it found oil in three new wells raising recoverable oil and gas potential from its discoveries to nearly 11 billion barrels.
Exxon and its partners have said they plan to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day from the block by 2027.
According to the trade publication Petroleum Argus, Exxon now expects to produce more than 750,000 barrels of oil a day offshore of Guyana by 2025, a figure equivalent to 20 per cent of the company’s present global oil and gas production.
Exxon issued their tender for the new logistics contract for the next five years in November 2021.
The submission deadline was January 6, 2022
Despite not having certification, Rampersad said he is able to operate until the end of the year.
“We are able to operate right now because the local content law that was enacted in December allows until the end of this year for companies who already have contracts, so we have all of our contracts that’s been grandfathered in, that you can continue to operate until the end of this year without a local content certificate,” he told the June 26 Sunday Express
“But you know, some of the major areas of services that we provide are in logistics that would include personnel logistics, trucking, customs brokerage, lifting. A big chunk of the law says you have to source the services from local Guyanese companies. A local Guyanese company is one that is deemed in possession of a local content certificate. So I mean, right now, if we don’t have a local content certificate, our business will be chopped in half or maybe three quarters because we will not be able to work within the oil and gas sector,” he had said
Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali is due to pay a state visit to Trinidad next month at the invitation of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Rowley told reporters on Monday that President Ali, who had led responsibility for Agriculture within the quasi cabinet of Caricom, will also be participating in the Caricom Agri-Investment Forum that begins on August 19.