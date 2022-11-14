AFTER much controversy, Ramps Logistics Guyana received its Local Content Certificate yesterday, at the local content secretariat’s office, following a High Court ruling on Friday.
In a news release yesterday, Ramps Logistics Guyana said this certification means that the company is registered in the local content registry and is certified to provide goods and services to the local oil and gas sector.
“We are grateful for all who have stood by us during the past few months, especially our team members who have remained strong throughout this process. We remain committed to working with the Local Content Secretariat to develop local content in Guyana and ensure more opportunities within the Oil and Gas sector remain among its people, businesses, and communities,” Ramps stated in the release.
But in a statement later yesterday, the Government of Guyana, through its Ministry of Natural Resources hit back.
“The Government of Guyana respects the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary and therefore will comply with the ruling.
“However, there are strong concerns by the Ministry of Natural Resources as to the eligibility of this particular application for local content certification. And as such, the Government of Guyana is currently exploring all available options, including an appeal of the ruling,” said the statement.
At stake in the legal battle is a multimillion, five-year logistics contract that Ramps Logistics held with ExxonMobil, the operator of the prolific Stabroek block, offshore Guyana. The existing five-year contract between Ramps and ExxonMobil is due to expire at the end of November.
Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire found that the company had met all the requirements for local content certification and therefore ordered Director of the Local Content Secretariat Martin Pertab to certify the company by noon yesterday.
Pertab was warned by Justice George-Wiltshire that he would be held in contempt of court and fined if he failed to comply with her orders.
In another news release yesterday, Guyana’s Attorney General’s Chambers said it has not yet received a copy of the CJ’s written ruling in the case.
The ministry noted that upon receipt, the ruling would be scrupulously examined for the purpose of determining inter alia, whether there will be further proceedings.
“From the inception we indicated that the Local Content Act, No.18 of 2021 was an initial attempt to create a novel statutory framework in respect of a new undertaking, indeed without comparison in the region. As a result, we promised that it will remain under constant review and will be modified and refined with time and experience,” the release further stated.
According to the ministry it is satisfied that the Act provides a solid foundation which was guided the sector thus far and enabled a protective network for the interest of Guyanese and Guyanese companies operating in the sector.
On September 30, Ramps Guyana filed for judicial review of the decision by the Local Content Secretariat and the Government to refuse to grant the company the certificate, which would have allowed it to continue operating in Guyana’s oil and gas sector.
Five days after Ramps Guyana filed the application for judicial review, the Guyana’s Revenue Authority filed ten charges against the company, claiming it made false declarations on Customs documents with respect to duty-free imports.
In a news report, the website, News Source Guyana, reported that the Chief Justice, in her ruling, found that the local content secretariat had breached the Local Content Act when it refused to issue Ramps Logistics with a Certificate of Registration though it reached the 51 per cent requirement with regards to Guyanese ownership.
“The applicant has satisfied the statutory requirements and preconditions necessary for the grant or issuance of a certificate of registration under Section 6 (2) of the Local Content Act,” the Chief Justice ruled while adding that both the Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat and the Local Content Secretariat have breached the Act.
“I must state that the first respondent, the Minister, had and has no authority, that is the Minister of Natural Resources, had and has no authority under the Local Content Act to make a decision whether to grant or refuse an application for Certification of Registration,” the website quoted the Chief Justice as saying.
Further, she said the Local Content Secretariat and its Director took irrelevant matters into consideration in deciding to refuse the applicant’s application for registration.
“The Local Content Act provides a relatively simple regime for registration once the person satisfies the criteria, in this case of being a Guyanese company. There is no evidence submitted by the respondents to counter the information provided by the applicant, which I have considered and concluded satisfied the requirements of the Local Content Act,” the Chief Justice said, according to the News Source Guyana website.