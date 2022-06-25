Ramps under pressure in Guyana

GUYANA’S local content law is likely to affect the future opera­tions in the oil-rich South Ame­ri­can country of one of its earli­est and biggest investors, a Tri­nidad-owned company, Ramps Logistics.

Ramps Logistics, a family-owned business from Cunupia, expanded into Guyana in 2013–which was before ExxonMobil discovered oil in the South American country—and set up a subsidiary company called Ramps Logistics Guyana.