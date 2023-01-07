Rate hike crucial for power reliability

AN increase in electricity rates is necessary to ensure that the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) can continue to supply its customers.
In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Business, T&TEC chairman Romney Thomas said without a rate increase, the utility will not be able to provide efficient service throughout the country.
So what happens should the RIC fail to adjust rates?
“T&TEC is operating with a financial deficit that is not sustainable for any organisation and will significantly affect the quality of supply to the customers. One of the Commission’s primary mandates is to maintain a reliable electricity supply for all its customers i.e. the country as a whole. But continued annual financial deficits will negatively affect the Commission’s ability to meet its infrastructural maintenance and upgrade requirements.
“Furthermore, the deferral of major projects will significantly impact the resilience and reliability of the electricity network. Any deterioration on the network is not easily rectified in the short term therefore, failure to continually address these works could affect reliability and take years to reverse,” Thomas explained.
T&TEC owes close to $10.5 billion in loans.
According to the loan payment schedule for 2022-2026 contained in the company’s business plan which was submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), it will have to pay $6.4 billion in principal and $4.2 billion in interest.
On the company’s debt load, he said: “T&TEC has been unable to meet its payment to the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Notwithstanding this, T&TEC has continued to operate with the resources it presently has by deferring some of its financial commitments over time and by delaying the execution of major developmental projects.”
And this he said, is why the rate increase is vital to the sustainability and functioning of the organisation.
“Any additional revenue from the rate increase will greatly assist T&TEC’s indebtedness, but more importantly is geared to provide the Commission with the necessary revenue to meet its expenditure requirements to provide a reliable electricity supply.
“It is noteworthy to mention that this review has taken into consideration the present circumstances and conditions.
“Should these circumstances change, it can negatively impact our ability to meet our mandate,” he said.
As it stands, he concedes that there is room for improvement overall.
“T&TEC has always operated with a relatively high level of efficiency, which is consistently monitored by the RIC as well as T&TEC board and management and is continuously improving with the use of technology and procedures amongst other means.
However, additional efficiencies can be introduced as additional revenue can be used to fund expansions and upgrades to the transmission, distribution and internal communications network infrastructure.
To maintain its efficiency, it is imperative for the Commission to invest in upgrades to its infrastructure which this rate review is meant to address.”
Rates and debt
Two weeks ago, the RIC announced that it would begin public consultations on the proposed rate increase.
For the past year, the regulatory authority reviewed T&TEC’s business plan which proposed stiff rate increases: for residential customers a rate increase of 40 to 65.75 per cent while a 128.5 per cent rate increase for commercial and industrial customers.
The RIC’s proposed rates are an adjustment of between 15 and 64 per cent for residential customers, 51 and 63 per cent for most commercial customers and between 72 and 120 per cent for industrial customers.
In addition, Romney observed that the RIC’s rate adjustments is similar in most aspects to T&TEC’s business plan proposal.
The RIC has embarked on a 12-week consultation which will end on March 31.
Romney pointed out that the last rate increase occurred in November 2006 “which is over six 16 years ago, with small increments effected until September 2009”.
And during that intervening period costs have increased significantly in the following areas:
1. Generation cost - He said that generation cost has significantly increased because of inflation. This has resulted in higher costs for the acquisition of spares for repairs and maintenance of the generating plant.
2. Fuel - The fuel that T&TEC is required to provide for generation is supplied by NGC and there is a price increase at a rate of three per cent annually.
3. Capital cost - Major capital projects that impact the reliability of the transmission and distribution network such as the upgrade and construction of new substations, overhead lines, etc. In addition, capital expenditure for the acquisition and/or replacement of aged fleet of vehicles among others.
4. Operations cost - This, he said, is related to maintenance of plant and equipment and has increased significantly
5. Procurement cost - He said the company’s annual procurement costs significantly increased due to inflation and more significantly due to the recent impact of Covid-19 and geo-politics. These include the cost for materials for recurrent and capital jobs, parts for plant and equipment replacement and upgrades.
“The above increases resulted in T&TEC operating with a financial deficit for several years, which is not sustainable as it may affect the funding of projects for maintenance and upgrade of T&TEC’s infrastructure, which in turn, may affect the quality of supply to the nation.
Ultimately the rate increase is geared to enable the Commission to better meet the needs of its customer base,” he said.
At this point, Thomas said the increased cost is justified.
“It is absolutely necessary for T&TEC to meet its mandate and commitment to provide a safe, reliable electricity supply that is in accordance with international standards and practices to its customers; and the rate increase will assist in providing the necessary resources to allow for T&TEC to meet its mandate. Costs have increased significantly with the increased costs in the supply chain as a result of the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine among other things.
The Commission’s resources are severely impacted as rates have not kept pace with the rising costs required to provide a reliable supply to its customers,” he said.
Rebates for poor people
Speaking in the 2023 budget, last September, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government provides a subsidy of $700 million a year, because of T&TEC’s inability to meet its payment obligations to the National Gas Company of T&T for the natural gas used to generate electricity. That means the Government must purchase natural gas at market prices from oil companies like bpTT, said Imbert.
“The current tariff reviews being undertaken by the Regulatory Industries Commission (RIC) will ensure, with the adoption of a new pricing system for water and electricity, that the utilities are able to undertake the appropriate investments to meet the demands of the national community.
“Utility rebates would be made available to low income and vulnerable groups to access subsidies for electricity and water, once those prices have been regularised,” said Imbert.
In the 2022 budget presentation, the Minister of Finance said the T&TEC Bill Rebate Programme provides a 25.0 percent rebate to T&TEC’s residential customers on bills, which are $300 or lower, that is, the total value of the bill, including VAT.
“I propose to increase the rebate from 25 per cent to 35.0 per cent on bills that are $300 or lower. This would affect 210,000 households at an additional annual cost of $25.0 million. This measure will take effect from January 1, 2022,” said Imbert.