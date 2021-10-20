Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services (CariCRIS) has upgraded by one notch the corporate credit ratings to CariA (foreign and local currency ratings) on the regional rating scale for TRINRE Insurance Company.
It has also upgraded to ttA on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale for TRINRE.
“These ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of this obligor, adjudged in relation to other obligors in the Caribbean is good,” CariCRIS said in a statement.
CariCRIS also upgraded by one notch the financial strength rating to CariA, which indicates that the company’s ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations is good.
It said the one-notch uplift in TRINRE’s ratings was based on:
(i) Considerably improved capitalisation over the past year with an average growth rate of 16.4 per cent over the past three years.
(ii) Annual increases in profits over the past two years in excess of the 15 per cent specified as a Rating Sensitivity Factor (RSF) in our 2018 report when the ratings were first assigned.
(iii) Material reduction in the risk profile of its investment portfolio over the past three years.
(iv) Significant enhancements to its Enterprise Information Systems leading to greater synergies and business management capabilities, particularly over the past three years.
(v) Diversification of revenue stream over the past year from the successful establishment of operations in Guyana.
“The ratings of TRINRE are supported by healthy capitalisation, good liquidity, and low risk retention. The company has been able to continue operating profitably, with increases in profit margins recorded for its financial year ended March 2021,” CariCRIS noted.
TRINRE has also maintained a moderately diverse investment portfolio with good asset quality.
“In addition, the company continues to upgrade its information system as a proactive measure to improve operational efficiencies and overall service,” it said.
These rating strengths are tempered by the company’s high dependence upon the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago economy, which may impact its profitability, CariCRIS noted.
CariCRIS also assigned a stable outlook on the ratings.
“The stable outlook is based on our expectation that over the next 12–15 months, TRINRE will continue to maintain profitable operations, with the expectation that the company’s capitalisation and liquidity ratios will continue to remain strong,” the rating agency added.