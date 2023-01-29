RBC Caribbean’s profit jumps 83%

RBC Financial (Caribbean) recorded after-tax profit of $907.82 million for the financial year ended October 31, 2022, an 83 per cent increase compared to the $496.13 million the bank declared in its 2021 financial year.
The revenue of RBC Financial (Caribbean)—which is headquartered in Port of Spain, with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as its ultimate parent company—for the year ended October 31, 2022, was $2.42 billion. That was 12 per cent more than the $2.16 billion the bank generated in its 2021 financial year.
In his report for the 2022 financial year, RBC Financial (Caribbean) CEO, Darryl White, said the improvement in the company’s profitability was “driven by improvements in total revenue and the release of provisions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic partly offset by higher operating expenses.
In the bank’s profit and loss statement, RBC Financial identified $501.85 million, which was the release of credit losses on loans and $37.39 million, for the release of credit losses on securities.
Of the releases in credit losses, White said in 2022 the bank “updated our model for credit loss assumptions as well as release of remaining Covid-19 loan provisions taken in 2020, contributing $387.9 million to the year-on-year increase in profitability.”
RBC Financial’s assets for its 2022 financial year totalled $65.66 billion, which was 4.76 per cent more than the $62.67 billion the previous year. The bank’s loan book amounted to $25.85 billion in 2022, an increase of 5.25 per cent over 2021.
RBC Financial (Caribbean), its subsidiaries and associate companies provide diversified financial services including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, financial intermediation services, stockbroking services and property development.
The bank has subsidiaries in T&T, Curacao, Aruba, Cayman and Barbados. RBC Financial’s subsidiaries in T&T: are RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd; RBC Merchant Bank (Caribbean) Ltd; RBC Trust (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd and RBC Investment Management (Caribbean) Ltd.
RBC reduced its footprint in the Caribbean in 2021. On April 1, 2021, RBC announced that it received the required approvals from local governments and from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for the sale of its Eastern Caribbean banking operations. That sale included RBC’s 11 branches in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
RBC sold its Eastern Caribbean banking operations to a consortium of regional banks comprising 1st National Bank of St Lucia, Antigua Commercial Bank, Bank of Dominica, Bank of Montserrat, and The Bank of Nevis.
RBC Financial (Caribbean) received $65.86 million in consideration for the sale of 11 branches in seven jurisdictions. But, in the notes to its 2022 financials, the bank disclosed: “As a result of the transaction, a loss on sale of $90 million is attributed to parent, RBC Financial (Caribbean) Ltd, including the allocation of goodwill of $31 million, which was recorded in the consolidated statement of income.”
RBC’s former head of Caribbean Banking, Rob Johnston, said in the April 1, 2021 news release: “This transaction will allow RBC to align investments and resources into markets where our vision for being the Caribbean’s digitally-enabled relationship bank can be executed most-successfully.
“The sale of our Eastern Caribbean banking operations to indigenous banks is also a critical step forward in strengthening the domestic financial services sectors in each of the countries and territories involved. This will help create a stronger climate for further growth, development, and prosperity.”
RBC reacquired its banking franchise in the Caribbean for a total of about US$2.2 billion in a transaction that closed in June 2008.
The shareholders of publicly listed T&T-based RBTT Financial Holdings received about US$6.33 per share, payable in a combination of 60 per cent cash and 40 per cent Royal Bank of Canada common shares.
At the time of its sale to RBC, RBTT Financial Holdings had US$13.7 billion in assets, a presence in 18 countries and territories across the region, with 130 branches and 7,000 employees serving 1.6 million customers.
In April 2021, RBC Financial (Caribbean) had a presence in 10 countries and territories, with 38 branches and over 3,000 employees serving nearly 1 million clients.
As at October 31, 2022, the assets of RBC Financial (Caribbean) totalled about US$9.72 billion.