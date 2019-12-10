RBC cots 65 branches in region since 2013

RBC Caribbean has confirmed it has reduced its branch network in the region by over 50 per cent in the last six years, even as the Canadian bank admitted it has closed 11 and perhaps 12 branches in Trinidad and Tobago.
RBC announced its intention to re-entered the T&T and Jamaican markets in in September 2007.
Nine month later, in June 2008, the Canadian bank acquired RBTT Financial Holdings Ltd for US$2.2 billion, offering shareholders of T&T-based RBTT a $6.33 per share ($40 a share), which was payable in a combination of 60 per cent cash and 40 per cent Royal Bank of Canada common shares.
Last week, Express Business asked Jacqueline Taggart, RBC’s Toronto-based director of sales effectiveness, strategic and corporate communications (Caribbean banking) to confirm information received from a former RBC employee that the bank had reduced its branch network in T&T by 12.
The following were the branches identified:
1) Chaguaramas
2) Diego Martin
3) St James
4) Guayaguare
5) Sangre Grande
6) Pointe-a-Pierre
7) Cross Crossing
8) Chancery Lane
9) Siparia
10) Crown Point
11) Carlton Centre
12) Park Street (in January).
Taggart said that since 2013, RBC has reduced its physical footprint from 117 locations across the Caribbean to the current 52, which is a 55 per cent reduction.
A tabulation of the RBC bank branches on a map on the bank’s Caribbean website indicated that it now has 15 branches in T&T, eight in the north and seven in the south.
She indicated that of RBC Caribbean’s 65 branch closures across its regional network, 11 have been in Trinidad and Tobago. And she disputed that the Pointe-a-Pierre branch should be on the list, maintaining that that branch was “closed in response to environmental concerns and subsequently reopened as our Marabella location.”
Taggart was also asked to explain the rationale for the bank’s branch consolidation in T&T
Although RBC’s Caribbean spokesperson was asked that question in a T&T context, her response was in the context of the bank’s overall Caribbean strategy, as she pointed out that RBC considers its operations to be regional and that it develops a strategic vision for Caribbean banking.
In an email, Taggart said: “For several years, RBC Caribbean Banking has been on a path to become the premier digitally enabled relationship bank in the Caribbean markets we serve. This vision aligns to the strategy of RBC globally, and where possible, based on client interest and regulatory guidelines, offers the same solutions and services we offer elsewhere.
“In 2012, RBC operations in the Caribbean were a snapshot of long-established, manually intensive banking processes. The world had changed more quickly than the bank, and dramatic changes were necessary to meet the needs of our clients and maintain the sustainability of our bank.
“Like all businesses, RBC needed to adapt to the market disruption of the digital world. This required physical channels to evolve to be effective and available in the digital space, and it also required banking roles - and the employees in them - to adapt along with us.
“As you noted, in the ten-plus years since RBC acquired RBTT, the bank has undertaken changes across the business, and this is reflected in the total number of employees across the Caribbean.
“RBC strives to manage employee impact through natural attrition like retirements and turnover, and, where possible, to redeploy displaced team members in other opportunities across the bank.
“Where this is not possible, due to training, interest of the individuals or in some cases lack of available roles, RBC treats employees with respect and supports them as they make decisions aligned to their personal circumstances.”
Taggart did not confirm that RBC Trinidad’s staff count had declined by 54 per cent since 2008: from 2,600 then to 1,200 now.
• Yes, changes across RBC have included divestitures and consolidations. They have also included:
• extensive renovations and the addition of digital learning spaces in our branch redesigns,
• investments in training and developing teams for new Centres of Excellence in the region,
• expanding and upgrading the RBC ATM network significantly,
• introduction of RBC Client Advice Centre operations in Trinidad and Tobago (supporting T&T and Barbados), the Northern Caribbean (based in The Bahamas) and the Dutch Caribbean (based in Aruba),
• enhancing the functionality and security of our digital and mobile capabilities,
• establishing a mobile sales force across the region able to meet with clients wherever and whenever is most convenient, and
• continually bringing product and service innovations to our clients, such as instant loan pre-approvals online, high ratio mortgages, 100 per cent auto financing and highly valued card reward programmes.
• All these changes have been identified and implemented through the lens of aligning to our clients’ evolving needs and leveraging the global knowledge, resources and experience we can access across RBC.
• As Rob Johnston, Head, Caribbean Banking has said, “The Caribbean has been a home for RBC for more than 110 years. We are incredibly proud to be part of the fabric of this region. We have been here through ups and downs, opportunities and the challenges, and each year we are getting stronger and better. We want to ensure we are well-positioned to serve clients here for generations to come.”