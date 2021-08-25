Ready to boost exports

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) yesterday welcomed the announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Tuesday that US$644 million would be added to T&T’s foreign reserves as a result of the expansion of Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund.
In a news release yesterday, the TTMA said the addition to the country’s foreign reserves allows for further assistance to be afforded to manufacturers via the EXIM Bank to the manufacturing sector.
The TTMA said the announcement by Imbert supports the audacious goal of the association’s export manufacturing strategy to double non-energy exports by 2025. Such a boost to the manufacturing sector will serve as additional armoury toward promoting and sustaining diversification and exports in the country, said the TTMA.
The group’s president, Tricia Coosal, said: “TTMA recognises the importance of synergies with the Government and other supporting agencies in order to achieve the goal of the export manufacturing strategy. TTMA has been working closely with EXIM Bank since the launch of the forex facility in May 2018 to support our members in their drive to expand and export.”
She added: “The forex facility is specific to manufacturers to be used for the purchase of raw material, shipping line costs and the purchase of equipment and machinery. TTMA provides support to our members via the dissemination of necessary information needed in order to apply for the use of the forex facility. “Additionally, TTMA facilitates meetings between EXIM Bank and our members to increase the success rate of their applications. In 2020, through TTMA’s support, US$100 million was sold to 97 manufacturers, and for the period January to August 2021, US$81.2 million has been sold to 107 manufacturers via the EXIM Bank Forex Facility; we are certain before the end of the year, our members would fully utilise the US$100 allocated at the Foreign Exchange Facility at EXIM Bank.”
Coosal said the TTMA is heartened by the Government’s continued support of the manufacturing sector. And she said Imbert’s announcement of possibly allocating additional resources to the Exim Bank facility will act as a fillip toward growing exports.
She also noted that the continued expansion and sustenance of the forex facility, alongside the Government’s booster initiative, via the Ministry of Trade and Industry and exporTT, will work cohesively to realise the goal of TTMA’s export manufacturing strategy, which is to double non-energy exports by 2025.
“In so doing, the non-energy manufacturing sector would aid significantly in diversifying the economy and remove the reliance on the energy sector to be the prime generator of foreign reserves in the country,” Coosal said.