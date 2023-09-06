A total of 75 women from various professional backgrounds have registered for the sixth annual Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM T&T), in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
At the opening ceremony on Monday, AMCHAM T&T chief executive officer Nirad Tewarie said this was the highest intake of mentees in a single year since the programme was originally conceptualised in 2017 to provide women professionals in the private sector with expert mentors aligned to their career goals.
In delivering the opening remarks, Tewarie said gender inequality is one of the big issues that AMCHAM T&T feels strongly about, given the organisation’s established track record of having secured gender parity on the board, the appointment of two successive female presidents prior to the current president, and the hosting of the annual Women’s Leadership Conference which will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2024.
Tewarie said AMCHAM T&T believes addressing strategic issues such as gender inequality would be cross-cutting and unlock value to the benefit of society.
Meanwhile, IDB country manager Carina Cockburn said the mentorship programme provides many opportunities to increase female representation in key fields.
“We have been thinking from the very beginning about how to increase women’s participation in science and technology fields,” Cockburn said.
“We do see many advances in this area with many women looking to careers in those professions beyond the traditional medical professions and more into IT, technology, research and development, organisational health and safety and in economics where there is increased interest from women who are trusting in themselves as valid participants in these fields.”
Also, Sharon Christopher, who is a leadership development coach, a motivational speaker and an attorney-at-law, delivered the feature address and praised the programme for its high intake of women as mentees and mentors.
“I am so glad to see so many women have stepped forward. I know there are male mentors, but so many women have stepped forward and are in a position where they could mentor others,” Christopher said.
“There’s this statement that is said so glibly that women never help women. But what we are seeing today really puts a lie to that (statement).”
Christopher said when she first started her career, all her mentors were male because “at the top levels whether in banking, finance, law, in the corporate world, it was controlled by men so that my mentors were all male. Having said that, they were very good mentors”.
In her address, she recommended avoiding the pitfalls of unconscious bias, lack of respect, confidentiality and unclear expectations to establish a successful relationship between mentors and mentees.
“You will have the experience of receiving guidance and advice based on the knowledge and the expertise of your mentors who would benefit from sharing this knowledge. I can tell you, mentors, there is no greater feeling in the world than being able to help somebody on their own journey,” Christopher said.
“Be open to everything and attached to nothing to really understand different perspectives. I never understood that perspective, and that helps you grow. When we stop growing, we die. So, it’s a very important relationship on both sides.”
The Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme will run until February 2024.