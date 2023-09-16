Recycling revolution

ONE local recycling company is mobilising citizens to make plastic bottle collection a business.
Every Bottle Back focuses on recycling plastic bottles, with an incentive attached to it.
Plastic bottle pollution is evidently one of the culprits that is seen in watercourses and riverbeds in the country.
Furthermore, research shows that eight million tonnes of plastic pollute the oceans each year.
As recycling is gradually taking shape in Trinidad and Tobago’s culture, one relatively new company is delving deeper to help reduce the negative impact plastic bottles have on the environment.
But more than that, it hopes to be a game changer in the way we recycle in the future.
Every Bottle Back (EBB), officially established May 2022, is primarily focused on recycling plastic bottles.
Thus far, EBB has three locations: its head office at 40 Charlotte Street, Port of Spain; another outlet in Longdenville, Chaguanas; and New Age Recycling, a company EBB has partnered with, in Arima.
EBB is mainly funded by Blue Waters and Caribbean Bottlers, but the company is hoping to become self-sufficient in a few years. Other sponsors include Republic Bank, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Lab and Nestle.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, commercial lead Ryan D’Arcy said while other entities have been recycling, EBB is the first of its kind in the country to recycle plastic bottles.
D’Arcy stressed the country’s three leading landfills are in trouble and “we need to reduce as much as we can what is going to the landfills”.
According to D’Arcy, EBB, together with other recyclers, “will be reducing what actually reaches our landfills by a pretty big percentage”.
He said, one of EBB’s goals is to ensure a minimum of 20 per cent of our plastics are not going to the landfills.
D’Arcy said at present the reduction of plastic bottles going to the landfill are “about five per cent now, but before EBB was started we were less than one per cent”.
Every Bottle Back’s method is simple: recycling based on an incentivisation and an entrepreneurial system.
According to D’Arcy, EBB’s method allows people the option to turn the plastic-bottle collection into a small business.
Adding that there is small revenue stream, D’Arcy told the Sunday Express “those kinds of people were able to monetise or turn it in a business, or regular consumers who wanted to collect plastics and start an account with the company and use it like a savings account”.
D’Arcy said the process is simple. Interested individuals would be registered as an account holder using their first and last name and telephone contact. Consumers will receive a statement on their account balance, via text message or WhatsApp.
“The formula really works out to basically five cents a bottle. That is just temporary until we have the Beverage Container Bill passed... the Beverage Container Bill, once passed or approved, would probably take that five cents all the way up to about 25 cents a bottle,” D’Arcy stated. He believes the bill will be a game changer.
“It is going to be a tidal wave for us, because part of what we are doing now in this extended initiative is gearing up to be ready when that tidal wave comes,” he said.
According to D’Arcy, once the bill is passed, entrepreneurs would play a major role in the equation.
Monetary benefits
“Because they are going to be making a business within their communities, so in a way this was happening naturally before, down all the way with the pipers, the man in the street... they were turning it into a business and that’s being an entrepreneur, so that’s one angle.”
He further explained that once the bill becomes law, similar companies may emerge. “So this angle is like hardcore, full-time... they don’t only have to rely on Every Bottle Back for their full monthly income.
“Right now, we have about eight operationalised entrepreneurs on the island, and we are going to go all the way up to 80. I figure that will take us about a year and a half to get through.
“Once that happens, our full stream of collection agents would be ready to go.”
D’Arcy shared that Tobago is eager for EBB to also launch on the island, but he was concerned about the logistics due to issues on the seabridge.
However, he said consideration may be given to partner with the recycling company in Tobago.
“We are all about decentralisation, as in the case of entrepreneurs that’s them taking it as their business, so we don’t have to have 80 employees, EBB handling transport... and logistics and all of these things when we could be giving it to our citizens,” D’Arcy said.
It’s all about the empowering of citizens either directly via the consumers, one-on-one, or the entrepreneurs making it a full-on business, he emphasised.
According to D’Arcy, within the first three months of business EBB had placed dark grey bins in the shape of a big plastic bottle in heavily traversed areas, such as the Brian Lara Promenade and Ariapita Avenue. However, EBB has since changed to silo bags instead of the bins.
“It wasn’t working for volume. We actually removed them (bins) from those locations.”
He added that EBB has realigned the eco-bins from the public spaces in general to an as-needed-basis.
“The system we use now is actually using silo bags—they are for industrial use…very large heavy-duty canvas bags... They work well because they are cramming a lot of plastic bottles and they even move well in transport,” he explained.
He said the silo bags system is not only working better, but is more affordable compared to the bins. The silo bags cost $80, whereas the bins cost $6,000. “So, we were able to mass distribute those,” said D’Arcy.
He confirmed this new system with the silo bags was introduced eight months ago.
EBB’s collectors now range approximately 1,500 consumers regularly taking in their bottles to the centres.
“With these 1,500 consumers, they each have their own account. So as fast as they bring in their bottles, their account is updated.
“The rewards are insane. This last month hit a record high. We hit 16.4 tonnes of plastic bottles for the month of August. Our end goal is 40 tonnes per month, but that’s when we are (in) full swing, that’s when we are closer to 80 entrepreneurs,” he told the Sunday Express.
Creating a circular economy
EBB is aiming to become self-sustaining by year three, which would limit its reliance on sponsorship.
D’Arcy posited that the bigger picture for EBB by year five is “to have a full recycling factory or processing centre in the country, so we no longer have to export our plastic bottles which we do now... Once that happens, the beverage people are going to be thrilled because they no longer have to import their resins to create new bottles for them”.
With this move, companies can obtain their resins locally, eliminating the need for foreign exchange.
Additionally, EBB hopes to make high volumes of resins, which can be exported, D’Arcy projected.
“Once we are making our 40 tonnes a month, that is enough to be sustainable.”
D’Arcy believes localising and creating a circular economy will yield huge benefits for the country. In a few months the company is expected to introduce a second option where bottles will be kept locally and “use it to create materials that can be use locally, sold locally and monetised locally. We’re aiming to have a fully localised business, in terms of what we do with plastics”, he revealed.
With the help of New Age recycling, EBB currently exports its compressed plastic bottles to Latin America. D’Arcy said the revenue is minimal for now; however, as the company expands, he expects growth.
The company currently exports its compressed plastic bottles to Honduras, but intends to also use other Latin American countries. D’Arcy said the revenue is minimal for now; however, as the company expands and becomes self-sufficient, he expects growth.
The company plans, by year’s end, to partner with other stakeholders in an effort to continue educating and promoting behavioural change about recycling.
The company, which has nine employees, plans to partner with other stakeholders before year’s end in an effort to continue educating and promoting behavioural change about recycling. It has also partnered with the Environmental Management Authority’s (EMA) I-CARE programme.
“We are really hoping to have maybe about ten collection centres in about six months; and even if we fall short of that, remember we have the entrepreneur system bringing it to us anywhere no matter where we are located,” he remarked.